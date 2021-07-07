Greenland High School coach Lee Larkin has been awarded the 15th annual Buddy Harding Award for the 2019-20 school academic year.
The award is presented to a University of Central Arkansas alumnus for Arkansas high school coaching excellence.
The award is sponsored by Harding’s UCA fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma.
A native of Hazen, Larkin is a 1990 graduate of UCA.
He has coached at Camden Fairview, Des Arc, Prairie Grove and has spent the past 20 years at Greenland where he serves as dean of students, athletic director and head football coach.
Larkin’s career football record is 151-86-2. His baseball teams went 136-45, with a state runner-up finish in 1993. His girls’ basketball record is 161-26, with two state semi-final appearances.
The award is named in honor of Rush “Buddy” Harding, Jr., who graduated from UCA in 1951.
Harding went on to spend over 30 years at Clarendon High School as a coach and administrator.
Harding is a member of the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
The award will be presented to Larkin at a UCA home football game this fall by Buddy’s son, Rush Harding.
