Central Baptist College head softball coach Jordon Jones has announced an addition to her coaching staff for the upcoming season. Former Mustang pitcher Rachel Gregory joined the staff on Aug. 3, replacing Tim House, who left after three seasons.
“We are so excited to add Rachel to our staff,” said Jones. “She has been a part of so many successful teams throughout her entire career. She was always a star in clutch situations, a team player and able to be headstrong throughout. She will bring a lot to the mental side of pitching as well as teaching the fundamentals. She is young, driven and cares deeply for the women on the team and the success of the program. I know she will be a great addition and take our staff to another level.”
Gregory’s previous coaching past includes internships this past season at both of her alma maters.
She served as a student intern helping with the pitchers at CBC last spring and doubled that internship with helping coach the pitchers at North Little Rock High School as well.
Her playing career at CBC lasted two seasons, where she was a member of both the 2018 NCCAA National Champions and the 2019 team that played in the NAIA Opening Round at Marion, Indiana.
In 41 career appearances as a Mustang, Gregory posted 14 wins, 10 complete games, three shutouts, and 78 strikeouts in 151.2 innings. Prior to coming to CBC, she won three 7A state championships at North Little Rock before trading her Charging Wildcat colors to head to Crowder College in Missouri.
