University of Central Arkansas reliever Trent Gregson earned the Bears' second consecutive ASUN Pitcher of the Week Award and third overall on Monday.
Gregson, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore from Longview, Texas (Spring Hill High School), tossed 9.1 innings of relief last week in two appearances, striking out 19 batters, walking three and allowing just one earned run.
That lone run came in the 11th inning of UCA's loss at Arkansas State on Tuesday, a game in which Gregson struck out a career-high 10 batters out of the bullpen.
He followed that up with another 4.1 innings in the Bears' ASUN series finale on Sunday at North Alabama.
Gregson struck out nine and allowed just five hits and no runs, putting his ERA for the week at 0.96.
He earned the win in that game to clinch the series for the Bears, their third consecutive league series win.
Gregson's award followed sophomore Tyler Cleveland's conference honor last week and sophomore Jesse Barker's award from March 14.
UCA, which improved to 6-3 in its first season in the ASUN, plays at No. 2 Arkansas on Tuesday night and then hosts Jacksonville State (also 6-3) in an ASUN weekend series at Bear Stadium.
