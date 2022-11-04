QUITMAN — The Quitman Bulldogs had one last play to stop Salem and get their sixth win of the season. That did not happen
Salem’s Lukas Downs scored on a two-yard run on the game’s final play to lift the Greyhounds to a 36-33 victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday night.
“They just ran over us,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said of the final play. “There’s not other way to put it.”
Quitman ends the regular season at 5-4-1 and 3-3 in 3A-2 play. The Bulldogs will be the fourth seed from the conference for the Class 3A state playoffs. If they had won, they would have hosted a playoff game next week.
“It’s probably a better playoff draw, honestly,” Marrs said. A possible second-round opponent would be Newport and not No. 1 Prescott.
“Hoxie and Walnut Ridge are two evenly-matched teams,” Marrs said of his team’s possible first-round opponent. “It’s probably a tougher first-round draw, but no where in the second round. I’d actually love to play Newport again.”
In Thursday’s loss to Salem, the Greyhounds trailed 6-0 when Nassir Donohoo scrambled on a broken play 60 yards for a touchdown with 10:01 left in the first half. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point to give her team a 7-6 .ead.
Salem reclaimed the lead at 14-7 when downs scored on a three-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 10:55 left in the third quarter.
Quitman tied it at 14-14 when Donohoo threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Locke with 9:39 left in the third quarter.
Salem took a 22-14 lead when Downs scored on a 19-yard run with 5:51 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs cut it to 22-21 on a 44-yard run by Locke with 5:26 left.
Downs scored another touchdown and another two-point conversion to make the score 30-21.
Quitman pulled to within three at 30-27 on a 13-yard run by Greyson Ealy with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
Locke then gave the Bulldogs a 33-30 lead on a 29-yard run with nine second left in the third quarter.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year,” Marrs said. “We haven’t played a game healthy. I’m so proud of our kids for the next man stepping up. Guys are out of position. Our first year in Class 3A, our kids have competed hard.”
