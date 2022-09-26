In its 3A-2 baptism on Friday, Quitman gave Newport all the Greyhounds wanted for three quarters before falling, 44-26.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the last six minutes of the third quarter to pull within 28-26 but were unable to score in the final period.
“I thought we made too many mistakes,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “We had a blocked punt and a fumble late in the game that both resulted in touchdowns. I was proud of our kids. I was worried about our physicality, but we played with them. When you play a team that is probably better than you, bigger and faster and with 20-something seniors, you can’t make those kind of mistakes.”
The Bulldog roster numbers around 30.
“But we gave ourselves a chance to win and that was the difference in the game,” Marrs said.
Quitman, off a stellar eight-win season last year, its final season in Class 2A, fell to 1-2-1 with the conference-opening loss. Newport, a perennial state contender, improved to 3-2 and 1-0.
The Bulldogs went up 6-0 on Trevor Hensley’s two-yard run at 10:13 of the opening quarter. The PAT was blocked.
Two minutes later, Newport answered with CJ Young’s 17-yard run to tie the game at 6. The Greyhounds went ahead, 12-6, on Braxton’s four-yard run.
Quitman retook the lead at 8:34 of the second quarter on Donahoo’s 13-yard pass to Logan Love. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point for a 13-12 Bulldog advantage.
The Greyhounds countered with Young’s two-yard run and two-point conversion for a 20-13 lead 4:19 before halftime. Braxton’s three-yard run gave Newport a two-score lead with 1:29 left before the break. Braxton threw to Isiah Kendall for the two-point conversion, 28-13.
Donahoo’s one-yard run and Harneck’s kick pulled the Bulldogs within 28-20 at 5:58 of the third. Donahoo found Greyson Ealy for a 59-yard TD late in the period, but the two-point conversion to tie failed, 28-26.
Newport rebuilt its lead to 36-26 early in the fourth on Braxton’s three-yard run and two-point conversion. The Greyhounds set the final score with Tonio Phillips’ 70-yard interception return and Braxton’s two-point conversion, 44-26.
“It was a good measuring stick,” Marrs said. “You hate to start the conference schedule off against a team that will probably be top 10 in (Class 3A), but our guys responded and matched their physicality.”
Donahoo, the transfer from Little Rock Central, led Quitman’s offense with 22 rushes for 37 yards and a score and 186 yards passing (10 of 24) with two TDs and the interception.
“Donahoo’s a legit dual-threat kid,” Marrs said. “He makes plays and gets us into a lot of things. He’s a very smart player and runs our offense really well. He’s got a good arm and makes good decisions. We were able to score some points and get some guys open because they had three guys spying on him.”
Donahoo, who had averaged more than 120 yards rushing in the three previous games, was held to his season low rushing.
“They bottled him up, but in doing so, they opened some other things up,” Marrs said.
Ealy caught six passes for 151 yards and a score. Hensley earned 62 yards and a score on 17 carries.
Newport finished with 244 yards rushing and 179 yards passing.
The Bulldogs will look for their first conference win when they travel to England on Friday.
“They are much improved from last year,” Marrs said of the Lions. “They moved up a really talented sophomore class. They’ve got a dual-threat quarterback, too, a big kid, 6-3, 6-4. He throws it pretty well, and they’ve got a couple of receivers and pretty good team speed.
“It’ll be a good week for us to make some corrections from last week and see if we can bounce back.”
