NEWPORT — For a quarter, the Quitman Bulldogs gave the Newport Greyhounds fits. But a turnover helped turn the tide for Newport.
Newport rallied from a 14-12 deficit to beat Quitman 52-22 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night at Greyhound Field. With the loss, Quitman ends its first season in Class 3A at 6-5-1.
Quitman led 14-12 after Nassir Donohoo scored on a one-yard run with 2:50 left in the first quarter. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point. The score was set up by a 34-yard pass from Donohoo to Peyton Edwards down to the Newport 14. Three plays later, Donohoo scored.
Quitman attempted an onside kick. It was recovered by Quitman’s Bryson Thacker. However, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs.
Early in the second quarter, still leading 14-12, Donohoo turned the ball over when Demetric Denton made an interception on the sideline at the Quitman 35. On the next play, Christopher Young ran 35 yards for a touchdown with 10:26 left in the first half. He also scored the two-point conversion to give the Greyhounds a 20-14 lead.
Turnovers continued to cost the Bulldogs.
Quitman gave the ball back to Newport on an interception with 1:03 left. Dejai Marshall then threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Kendall with 58 seconds left. Marshall scored the two-point conversion to make the score 28-14.
On the ensuing possession, Donohoo fumbled the ball into the end zone with Newport recovering the loose ball for a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half. Marshall added the two-point conversion to make the score 36-14 at halftime.
Newport built its lead to 52-14 before Donohoo returned a kickoff for a touchdown with about a minute left in the game.
Quitman led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. Donohoo threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Greyson Ealy with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
Newport cut the deficit to 7-6 on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to Kendall with 9:27 left in the first quarter.
It appeared that Quitman was about to push its lead to 14-6 when Donohoo threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Locke but a holding call moved the ball back to the Newport 40. That drive ended with the Bulldogs turning the ball over on downs.
Newport took its first lead of the game on a 25-yard pass from Marshall to Kendal with 4:56 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 12-7.
