NEWPORT — For a quarter, the Quitman Bulldogs gave the Newport Greyhounds fits. But a turnover helped turn the tide for Newport.

Newport rallied from a 14-12 deficit to beat Quitman 52-22 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night at Greyhound Field. With the loss, Quitman ends its first season in Class 3A at 6-5-1.

