The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds opened the season with a 61-42 win over County Line on Friday.
Julissia Young led Guy-Perkins with 15 points. Mia James had 14. Jo’Mia Ealy had 12. Jacey Glover scored 11. Katie Henry addd seven.
Guy-Perkins boys
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds opened the season with a 71-38 loss to County Line on Friday.
Sebastian Ealy and Ashton Ealy led Guy-Perkins with 10 points each. Aaron Passmore had nine. Scoring three each were Corey Terrell, Colin Fisher and Baxter Harrington.
MVE girls
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks beat Wonderview 48-35 on Friday night.
AJ Person led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 19 points. Scoring 10 each were Marlee Raby and Dessie McCarty. Coree Kyle scored six on two 3-pointers. Jaley Belote had two. Charity Pruitt had one.
