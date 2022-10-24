The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds opened the season with a 61-42 win over County Line on Friday.

Julissia Young led Guy-Perkins with 15 points. Mia James had 14. Jo’Mia Ealy had 12. Jacey Glover scored 11. Katie Henry addd seven.

