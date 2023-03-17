GUY — For the first time in school history, Guy-Perkins plans to field a football team.
It was announced earlier this month that the Guy-Perkins School Board had voted to field an 8-man football team and had hired Bobby Eubanks to be its coach.
Guy-Perkins superintendent Joe Fisher said a meet-and-greet was held at the high school gymnasium Thursday night with Eubanks.
“We’ve looked at it for a couple of years … looked at the viability of being able to do that,” Fisher said Thursday. “This year, we had several things in place. We had a person we felt confident in that could help build our program. We have an agreement with the city of Guy to be able to use property over at the city park to practice and potentially have future home games. We had a lot of students who were interested in participating. So, it was the perfect storm. We’ve got all the tools to begin the program.”
The Thunderbirds will be an independent team this fall since it will be the second year of the two-year classification cycle period with the Arkansas Activities Association.
“We’ll have to wait one more year to actually be in a conference,” Fisher said. ‘So this year, we’ll play games, but it won’t be towards a conference championship or a chance to go to the state tournament. That will not happen until the 2024-25 school year.”
Fisher said having football will be “vital to our community.”
“We want our school to continue to prosper and grow,” Fisher said. “We were losing students who wanted to go to neighboring districts to play football. We thought, ‘why don’t we offer football here where they can stay where they want to be?’ We’ve already had some inquiries from schools around us with students who attend those schools about our program.
“We also think it will be an opportunity for some of those students who aren’t able to see the field to have a place to come and belong and be part of a team.”
Eubanks, 65, is getting back into coaching after leaving the profession following the 1987 season when he was head coach for one year at Hot Springs Lakeside.
Eubanks played football for the University of Central Arkansas after graduating from Sylvan Hills HIgh School in Sherwood.
Eubanks coached junior high football at Harrison High School then was a graduate assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe. He then coached in Memphis, Texas, for two years. He was then an assistant coach at Lakeside for a year before becoming head coach.
After getting out of coaching in 1987, Eubanks worked in private business, but decided during the COVID-19 pandemic that he wanted to coach again and got his certification through the state of Arkansas. He said he interviewed for several jobs but nothing felt right. He heard about the Guy-Perkins opportunity through a friend who lived in Guy.
“We’re going into it with the theory that if we can just get people excited and get everybody involved,” Eubanks said. “We’re approaching the year that we might not be able to play, but there is always going to be an opportunity to do something. We’re encouraging everybody to get involved with football. We know that sports is a great life lesson that kids and adults can use to have goals and work toward those goals to try to get better.”
Eubanks said there are at least two games already scheduled for the 2023 season. He’s had some inquiries from other schools.
Eubanks will officially begin work at Guy-Perkins on April 17, which will be toward the end of the baseball season.
“I never anticipated coming back to coaching, but I kept praying about it,” Eubanks said. “God kept putting people in my path that put me in the position where I felt like this is where I really needed to be,” he said.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
