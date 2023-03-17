x

Bobby Eubanks, second from right, was introduced as the first ever Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds football coach during a meet-and-greet at the high school gymnasium Thursday night. Guy-Perkins plans to field an 8-man team this fall, playing as an independent team. Pictured are, from left, certified volunteer coach Jack Smoot, certified volunteer coach Vino Morris, Eubanks and Guy-Perkins athletic director and boys basketball coach Keane Guiden.

 Courtesy of Guy-Perkins Schools

GUY — For the first time in school history, Guy-Perkins plans to field a football team.

It was announced earlier this month that the Guy-Perkins School Board had voted to field an 8-man football team and had hired Bobby Eubanks to be its coach.

