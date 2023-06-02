Rachel Haberman has rejoined the University of Central Arkansas athletics department as director of development.
Haberman, a former UCA softball player from Okemah, Okla., spent the last year as an account executive with Peak Sports Management at UCA. She served as a graduate assistant in the UCA athletics development office from 2020-22.
“I’m very excited to add Rachel to our athletics development team,” said Matt Whiting, associate athletic director for external. “Rachel served as our graduate assistant for two years and did an outstanding job in that role. Her professional approach, work ethic, and familiarity with our office will be an asset.
“I believe our fans and donors will enjoy getting to work with Rachel again, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact she has in this role.”
Haberman played two seasons (2017-19) for the Bears after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to work at the University of Central Arkansas,” said Haberman. “I had an incredible experience working for Peak Sports MGMT here at Central Arkansas, and I’m so appreciative of Ryan and Cara Holloway, who truly invest in their people.
“When I came to Central Arkansas as a student-athlete back in 2017, I had no idea Conway would become such a special place to me. It’s a great feeling to be able to invest in the student-athlete experience, and I’m excited to continue to be a part of it here at Central Arkansas.”
