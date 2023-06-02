x

Haberman

Rachel Haberman has rejoined the University of Central Arkansas athletics department as director of development.

Haberman, a former UCA softball player from Okemah, Okla., spent the last year as an account executive with Peak Sports Management at UCA. She served as a graduate assistant in the UCA athletics development office from 2020-22.

