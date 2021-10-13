ATLANTA, Georgia – Gracie Hair has been named the ASUN women's soccer defensive player of the week after helping the Bears to a 2-0 week last week.
She is the second UCA player to receive a weekly award from the league this season.
Hair scored a goal in both matches last week, helping the Bears rack up five against Jacksonville State on Thursday, logging a goal and an assist.
The defender then scored the lone goal of the match to take a 1-0 win at North Alabama on Sunday.
"We've had some very good defensive performances this season, so I'm excited that this side of the ball is getting some recognition," coach Jeremy Bishop said. "The fact that Gracie was able to add some goals for us from her position just makes for a winning week for us."
Additionally, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native was part of a back line that registered two shutouts, holding both opponents below their season shot average.
The Bears have held six opponents scoreless this year, including four ASUN foes.
UCA now turns its attention to Thursday, as the team hosts Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day.
Match time against the Colonels is set for 7 p.m. at the Bill Stephens Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.