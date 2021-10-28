CHICAGO, Illinois — University of Central Arkansas running back Darius Hale was one of 22 players named Wednesday to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.
The Rice Award, now in its 11th season, is named for the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver who starred at Mississippi Valley State University from 1981-84.
Past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).
Hale, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Pearland, Texas (Pearland High School), has a team-high 644 rushing yards and has scored 13 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for first in the FCS.
Hale also has a receiving touchdown for a total of 14 with four regular-season games remaining.
Hale is averaging 92 yards per game and 5.3 yards per rush in his initial campaign at UCA.
He scored a career-high four touchdowns and rushed for 253 yards last Saturday in UCA's 49-38 win at Lamar.
The yardage total was the second most in UCA history.
