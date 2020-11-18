Just as he filled in for starting junior quarterback Breylin Smith in 2018 after Smith broke his ankle, junior quarterback Luke Hales started for the Central Arkansas Bears last Saturday.
Smith broke his ankle late in a game against Sam Houston State in 2018 and then backup quarterback Kirk Baugh also got injured in that game.
That left freshman Luke Hales to fill in for the Bears over the final seven games, where UCA went 4-3 as Hales accumulated 1,857 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
With Smith out against EKU for COVID-related reasons, it was time for Hales to step up in a game that the Bears desperately wanted to win after falling to EKU three weeks prior.
Hales completed his first three passes of the day, and would have left with a perfect drive, however, a holding penalty negated a 6-yard rushing touchdown by senior Kierre Crossley.
Hales missed the final two passes of the drive, which led to a 30-yard field goal by sophomore punter Seren Hughs-Ford, who was also filling in for kickers junior Hayden Ray and freshman kicker Chandler Caughron as they were also out because of COVID-related reasons.
On the Bears’ next drive, the Hales magic was back as he perfectly delivered a 69-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson.
Then, Hales went 5 of 7 for 81 yards on UCA’s third drive, which led to a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Crossley.
After falling behind 24-0, EKU changed their defensive scheme and the Bears’ offense sputtered until the fourth.
“They started out in a lot of four-down stuff and that’s not what they’ve shown a lot of,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “They’re a 30 front team and they showed a good amount of four-down stuff. You have to make an adjustment as an offense, and I think they went back to what their bread and butter was and they got back into some 30 fronts as they started having success against us.
“I think the nonsuccess that we were having was more on us. We kind of hurt ourselves whether it was a missed assignment or a bad throw or a play call. Whatever it was, we lost flow. It was more on what we were doing as opposed to what they were doing to us.”
As the Colonels’ defense changed, so did Hales’ success rate as he completed just 1 of 5 passes for 14 yards and was picked off twice.
With EKU climbing back into the game, Hales completed a pair of passes before missing one and then was sacked, ending a UCA drive.
The Colonels’ took the lead for the first time at 25-24, but along with a 56-yard kickoff return to the EKU 44 by sophomore running back Cameron Myers, Hales and the Bears’ offense once again had a spark.
Hales completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards on the following drive, eventually setting up a 1-yard rushing touchdown from freshman running back Marshun Douglas.
After the Bears defense got a stop, Hales connected with junior wide receiver Mitchell Perkinson for 20 yards on third down.
That third-down conversion set up a drive where Hales completed all five passes — an incompletion was negated by a defensive pass interference — for 58 yards, which was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham.
Overall, Hales completed 20 of 32 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hales knew he would be starting two days before the game.
“The bottom line is, we find these things out on Thursdays,” Brown said. “It happened pretty bang-bang. It happened pretty quick. That’s just the nature of the 2020 year. Luke is a locked in kid. He’s a kid that is very smart and wants to be a coach when he’s done playing football. He did this in 2018 too. He came in and didn’t miss a beat. I think he was conference player of the week a couple of times that year.
“Our guys are excited for Luke. That’s not to take anything away from Breylin because he’s our guy, he’s a stud and an All-American, but you can sleep at night knowing you have Luke Hales to start the game for you even when you lose Breylin.”
Hales didn’t feel weighed down by starting.
“There was no pressure at all,” he said. “I have the full support of my team and coaching staff. There was no hesitation. We work year-round for these opportunities.”
During Saturday’s postgame press conference, Hales showed up with the entire offensive line so they would get credit for the job they did as well.
