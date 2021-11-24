University of Central Arkansas junior Darious Hall was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Hall, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound transfer from DePaul, averaged a double-double in UCA’s two games last week. Hall, who played at Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock, averaged 14.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game last week as the Bears went 1-1.
Hall had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists against the defending NCAA champion Baylor Bears on Wednesday in Waco, Texas. He came back with an even better outing in UCA’s 70-67 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday in the home opener on the new Scottie Pippen Court.
Hall had game highs of 19 points and 16 rebounds and added 2 assists and 2 steals as UCA knocked off the Golden Eagles, who played in the NCAA Sweet 16 last spring, losing to Arkansas.
For the season, Hall is averaging 11.3 points and 10 rebounds through four games and is UCA’s leader in both categories.
The Bears are set to play three games in three days in the UNO (New Orleans) Classic, beginning Wednesday at Lakefront Arena. UCA takes on UNO at 1 p.m. Wednesday, VMI at 3 p.m. Thursday and Presbyterian at 3 p.m. Friday.
