x

Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, walking into War Memorial Stadium for the Class 4A state title game last season, has committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Simmons’ father, Paul, is the head coach of the D2 Harding Bisons.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas landed a key Class of 2024 in-state recruit on Saturday with a commitment from Harding Academy three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons.

Simmons, 6-3, 215, chose Arkansas over a long list of Power 5 offers. As a junior, Simmons had 84 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks,.an interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.