FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas landed a key Class of 2024 in-state recruit on Saturday with a commitment from Harding Academy three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons.
Simmons, 6-3, 215, chose Arkansas over a long list of Power 5 offers. As a junior, Simmons had 84 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks,.an interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
