The Conway Athletic Awards Commission has announced that Mike Harrison has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Joe B. McGee Award for meritorious service to Conway athletics. Harrison passed away on January 16, 2021, at the age of 69.
In 1977, Harrison founded the Creative Sports Network, and in 1982, became owner of his own radio station, KASR 92.7 FM, to broadcast games.
The station would pick up professional game feeds to fill airtime, but local teams, coaches and players are what really drove Harrison.
He broadcast over 6,000 games in his career, from high school to college to pro. His broadcasts over the years ranged from Conway High football to Hendrix basketball to Arkansas Traveler baseball.
He also covered Oaklawn Racing and the College World Series from Omaha.
In 2006, Harrison created the Arkansas Sports Club, which would meet monthly at lunch and feature a speaker, usually a retired coach or player.
A good time was always had by all who attended.
Harrison was inducted into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2012.
In 2013, he received the Arkansas Activities Association Executive Media Award.
“Mike Harrison was a true sportscasting legend not only in Conway, but in all of Arkansas,” CAAC chairman David Grimes said. “Mike was a dear friend, and I miss him. Many around the state do as well.”
McGee began covering Hendrix athletics part-time for the Log Cabin Democrat while a student at the school in the 1920s. He went on to work at the paper for 50 years, mainly as a sportswriter and sports editor, but in various other roles as well, including managing editor.
He helped organize the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in the late 1950s and was honored by the Hall with its meritorious service award in 1984. Conway’s western sports center is named in his honor. McGee passed away in 1984 and was inducted into the Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor in 2005.
Previous Joe B. McGee Award honorees include Bill Johnson, Jim Schneider, Bob Meriwether, David McCollum, the Hendrix Aquakids swim program, and the YBMA baseball program.
It was previously announced that Vance Strange was honored with the 2021 Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement.
NCAA All-American track and field standout Bennett Pascoe was honored with the Marvin Delph Award for sportsman of the year, while Olympic silver medalist Kayle Browning was honored with the Marvin Delph Award for sportswoman of the year.
The annual awards banquet was canceled due to COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.