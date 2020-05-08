Central Baptist College baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister continued to increase his recruiting class as he announced, today, the signing of the 24th player to his 2021 class. Central Arkansas native Spencer Hartwick will join the Mustangs this fall.
Hartwick played second base, outfield and pitched for Quitman High School. A four-year starter for Quitman, Hartwick was batting .333 this season before the year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join us in welcoming Spencer to the Mustang family!
