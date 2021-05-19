FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced its yearly all-academic team for beach volleyball Wednesday.
Faith Hasness represents Central Arkansas beach volleyball as one of 10 all-academic team selections.
Hasness earned a second-team All-SLC honor earlier this season at the No. 2 spot and she picked up her first all-academic team recognition.
She claimed notable victories against Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe, Houston Baptist, Southeastern Louisiana and Mercer.
For the year, Hasness compiled a 20-14 record. She was 14-12 at the No. 2 position, 2-0 at the No. 3 spot, and 4-2 at the No. 4 pair.
She has a cumulative GPA of 3.96 while in pursuit of a degree in homeland security.
"I'm very happy and proud of Faith for her all-academic team selection,” coach Autumn Erickson said. “This year has been particularly challenging with online learning and COVID, so it is great to see our players handle the adversity. Faith is a great leader on and off the court. She embodies the values of our program."
