Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Toler Hawkins as the September First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Toler is in first grade at Julia Lee Moore Elementary, and is the son of Sydney Hawkins.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“We’ve enjoyed having Toler in class, he has done a great job learning and demonstrating the core values with his peers,” Taylor said. “Toler has really worked hard on understanding and improving his setup through full swing golf activities.”
Toler has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is learning how to play as well as learning how to drive the ball far,” Toler said.
What does courtesy mean to Toler?
“Courtesy to me means being good, kind and honest as well as be a good golfer and friend,” he said.
Toler’s mother was excited to get Toler involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“Before signing Toler up, we had never heard of the First Tee Program,” she said. “We wanted to introduce Toler to golf and were referred to the program by a friend. It has been amazing. Not only is he getting to learn the game, but also the character development is an added bonus. Coach Sam and team do a great job. We have seen a lot of improvement since Toler has started the program. His confidence and skill level has definitely improved. He is learning skills he can use throughout his lifetime. We are very thankful for this program.”
Toler is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is now enrolling for an after school program that meets every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas Golf Center.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc., and its programs for youth at their website csiyouth.com.
