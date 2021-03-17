The Central Arkansas Bears finished off the past weekend with a strong 4-2 showing against Sam Houston, but it was the play of one player that gained attention from the Southland Conference. Emma Hawkins was named as Offensive Player of the Week after she scored a hat-trick over the Bearkats.
Hawkins, a sophomore from Forney, Texas, scored three goals against Sam Houston in the Bears’ lone match of the weekend. Registering seven shots and putting three on goal, along with great scoring form, Hawkins was unlucky not to get an assist later in the match when her pass took a few deflections. The pass would have set a teammate up to have a simple tap-in to score. Hawkins is currently the Bears leading goal-scorer and is near the top in assists for the side.
“As a team we did a great job creating scoring opportunities in our match this past weekend, taking 24 shots. Thankfully Emma was able to get three of those opportunities in the net to help us get the win,” Coach Jeremy Bishop said.
Hawkins said she was excited to be named Offensive Player of the Week.
“I feel blessed to receive this award. There are many great offensive players in the conference so it feels really good to be recognized out of all of them,” she said.
Hawkins and the Bears travel to Lake Charles for a conference matchup against McNeese on Friday, March 19. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
