FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference released their Preseason All-Conference First and Second team Wednesday.
The Bears had one player named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team.
Sophomore Emma Hawkins, a midfield/forward, was named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team after a spectacular season last year.
Hawkins scored five goals and had five assists last season in 18 starts.
The midfielder made an impact in the fall as well, playing as a center forward and winger through 11 matches.
In those 11 matches, Hawkins scored six goals and gave two assists, including two goals against in-state rival Arkansas State.
"We are excited to get the SLC schedule started soon,” UCA women’s soccer coach Jeremy Bishop said. “We are glad to see Emma representing our program on the preseason all-conference team, and we are looking forward to having more of our players represent us at the end of the conference season."
The Bears begin their spring season Feb. 5 against ORU.
