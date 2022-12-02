x

Carlisle’s David Hayes catches a pass while being defended by Hazen’s Josh Dawson during the Class 2A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday. Hayes scored Carlisle’s only touchdown of the game on this play.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

LITTLE ROCK — The Hazen Hornets knocked off the Carlisle Bison 44-6 on Friday to win the Class 2A state championship at War Memorial Stadium.

With the win, Hazen finishes the season 13-0 as the Hornets won the first state championship in school history. The Hornets were previously 0-4 in the final game.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@

thecabin.net.

