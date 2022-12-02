LITTLE ROCK — The Hazen Hornets knocked off the Carlisle Bison 44-6 on Friday to win the Class 2A state championship at War Memorial Stadium.
With the win, Hazen finishes the season 13-0 as the Hornets won the first state championship in school history. The Hornets were previously 0-4 in the final game.
Carlisle ends the season at 11-2, with both losses coming to Hazen. The Bison are now 0-6 in championship games.
Hazen led 6-0 after Justin Schlenker caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Luke King with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
Carlisle tied it at 6-6 when David Hayes caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Holden Jones with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
Ten seconds later, Hazen reclaimed the lead for good when MVP Braylan Anderson scored on a 52-yard run to make the score 12-0.
Anderson rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries. He also had seven tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Hazen quarterback Luke King completed 11 of 17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns,.
Carlisle’s Jason Sullivan rushed for 156 yards on 28 carries. Hayes caught four passes for 72 yards.
The Bison had six turnovers, which led to most of Hazen’s points.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
(0) comments
