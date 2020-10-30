This week-plus had some head-scratching decisions made in the professional sports world, especially in the MLB.
Last Friday, a report came out that the NBA was planning to start the 2020-21 season around Dec. 21, which would play 72 regular season games.
That would mean the new season would start 70 days after the NBA Finals ended on Oct. 11, which raises concerns about the health of players whose teams made deep playoff runs.
We’ve seen load management be an issue in the past during an 82-game season that starts late October, early November, so how would a 72-game season that begins two months after the previous season closed be beneficial?
The teams that played in the bubble once the league started up again after a near four month layoff, but having to start in July and go until early November and then start up in late December has to take a toll.
Teams who didn’t enter the bubble would theoretically have an advantage over teams that played in the bubble.
That would also mean free agency, the NBA draft and training camp would have to be squeezed into that time frame.
Players that are drafted haven’t played since March, so will they be in game shape?
Because of these questions and thoughts, the players have said a Martin Luther King Day start time would be better from a health perspective.
A final timeline of the schedule has yet to be released as of this writing Friday afternoon.
The World Series ended this week with the Los Angeles Dodgers winning their first World Series since 1988.
A key moment in the deciding game six which everyone has been talking about since is when Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to pull starting pitcher Blake Snell in the sixth inning.
Up to that point, Snell had shut out the Dodgers and had just surrendered his second hit of the game.
Snell, who was starting to lose velocity, had not made it out of the sixth inning this season.
The Rays are one of the better teams in the league at using analytics, and the general thinking was that other teams fare better seeing a pitcher the third time through the order, which prompted Cash to come out and make a change.
However, Cash elected to go to dominant reliever Nick Anderson, who was struggling in both the ALCS and the World Series, giving up seven runs over 7.1 innings over that span.
Furthering the head-scratching maneuver, Anderson’s first batter was Mookie Betts, who has been a reverse split hitter, killing righties, while struggling mightily against lefties.
The move should have either been stick with Snell or go with another lefty out of the pen.
Instead Cash went with Anderson, Betts hits a 2-0 up and in fastball down the left field line, setting up.
Anderson throws a wild pitch, allowing the tying run to score and then Betts comes around for the winning run.
Possibly the most head-scratching maneuver made this week was the Chicago White Sox announcing Thursday they would be hiring 76-year-old Tony La Russa to be the new manager after firing Rick Renteria despite the White Sox finishing second in the American League Central and making the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.
Now, I’m not knocking La Russa’s resume because he has a pretty good one or his age, but it’s a move that was out of left field.
The White Sox are brimming with young talent and it was likely seen as the best available open job in the majors.
So, why hire a man that has not managed in nine years and one who is likely out of touch with the current state of the game?
There are definitely other candidates that would fit better with the culture of the team and what it would want to accomplish, but it seems the move is somewhat of a favor to La Russa from White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf.
La Russa started managing the White Sox in 1979 and was then fired in 1986 when former White Sox announcer Hawk Harrelson was given the general manager reigns.
It was a firing that Reinsdorf has regretted and that was the sentiment shared when La Russa was hired Thursday.
It’s a classic Jerry Reinsdorf move, which likely compares to sticking with John Paxson and Gar Foreman to run the Bulls for so long despite the results not being there.
To put the hiring of La Russa in perspective, La Russa managed 71-year-old Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker in Baker’s last year as a player in 1986 with the Oakland Athletics.
All we can do now is wait to see how this plays out, but I have to believe this will not turn out too well and you have to feel for Rick Renteria as well as the White Sox fanbase.
