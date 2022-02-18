We are now six days removed from the biggest game of the year between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, and while I haven’t expressed thoughts on the game yet, and I will, I wanted to discuss something first.
Lately, I have been really trying to search out positive stories to talk about within this column, but it hasn’t been prominent lately.
I don’t know if I haven’t actively been seeking them out or if they just haven’t come up.
What triggered this is both the admirable and saddening story of Lauren Hill, which I once wrote a column in 2015 about when I wrote for UCA’s student newspaper The Echo.
Hill was diagnosed with brain cancer and later died because of the horrible disease, but her story served as an inspiration because despite her battle, she was willing to play collegiate basketball despite her diagnosis and the ails that came with it..
Hill played the first two games of her freshman season after receiving her diagnosis and scored four points, which were her only career points.
Unfortunately, Hill’s story ended rather sadly as she soon passed away from the disease.
This week’s most prominent sports story, at least here in Arkansas, was a story out of Lake Hamilton High School.
Lake Hamilton celebrated senior night on Tuesday, which allowed for team manager Andy Tolleson a chance at finally stepping on the court.
Tolleson has special needs, but has served his team for the past four years, getting water, towels and keeping score for the team.
But, on Tuesday, it was Tolleson’s time to shine.
Lake Hamilton coach Scotty Pennington allowed Tolleson to toss his team manager role to the side for a chance to play in his final game at Lake Hamilton High School.
The heartwarming moments came late in the game as Tolleson checked in and hit a trio of 3-pointers, helped out by the El Dorado Wildcats, who were celebrating and jumping up and down right along with Lake Hamilton’s team and fans despite losing the game.
Over the years, these moments have become more prominent, but it never gets old as these kids are celebrated for their instead of put down.
A year ago, Conway’s JD Grimes was in this exact position as the team celebrated him in his final game at Buzz Bolding Arena.
I love seeing these kinds of stories and I will always love them.
Hats off to both Lake Hamilton and El Dorado High Schools.
Now, onto the Super Bowl, personally, I thought it was just an OK game.
It had the result that I thought it would with the Rams winning, but I honestly thought it was on the more boring side of things.
Going in, I didn’t care who won because I’m not really invested in either team.
What was fun to follow was to check in with my friend Mauricio every so often because he is a Rams fan and his brother is a Bengals.
I asked at some point if there was a bet placed between the two brothers, and Mauricio confirmed there was a bet.
But, otherwise, it just seemed like another game with a lot more fanfare.
Honestly, I was more entertained by the halftime show, being a fan of hip-hop, than I was the actual game.
I have even gone through the discography of Kenrick Lamar once again since the halftime show, which contains perhaps my favorite album I’ve ever heard in “good kid, m.A.A.d city”.
If one were to ask me about the game now, I could probably mention a couple different things, but not in detail.
I do think the officials got a little flag happy at the end of the game, especially when the game was relatively flag free for much of the game.
One has mentioned that the phantom “holding flag” at the end of the game that extended a Rams drive was a makeup call for the missed facemask on a Bengals touchdown, and I can see that.
I just hate makeup calls in a high-stakes situation like that.
Either way, it was a Super Bowl without Tom Brady, so I will take that every time.
