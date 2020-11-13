Tuesday night UCA defensive back Robert Rochell became the third Bear to receive an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The two preceding him were coach Nathan Brown and former wide receiver Dezmin Lewis.
Brown went on to play on a pair of practice squads in the NFL and Lewis saw regular season game action with the Buffalo Bills.
Now, it’s Rochell’s turn to showcase his skills against other players from across the nation in college football’s all-star game.
Brown, who received his 11 years ago said it was a great experience to hand Rochell his invite Tuesday.
“They did it a little differently then,” Brown said. “I received mine in the mail, but now Jim Nagy sends it directly to the coach so you can have moments like that. It’s really neat. It’s a surreal moment for me because I remember the emotions, the excitement and the magnitude of what that invitation meant. Robert has the opportunity to go head-to-head with players across the country to get to showcase his skill.
“He’s also going to get to interview with NFL coaches and general managers. It was a humbling moment for me because I remember that moment and being in his shoes. That’s something that he and I talked about a lot this year of how I handled it. He’s really leaned on me through the process of all that’s came with the success he’s had. To hand that to him was an out of body experience and one of the cooler moments of my coaching career.”
The moment was captured on social media after the Bears concluded practice Tuesday.
Brown called Rochell up to the front of the post practice huddle and told the Bears a bit about Rochell’s story and how hard Rochell has worked.
Brown said Rochell has worked his way into being an All-American corner and being one of the top seniors in the NFL draft.
Then, Brown took a package of Reese’s and raised it up to announce Rochell had received an invite.
Rochell dropped down and cheers from his teammates and coaches filled Estes Stadium.
His teammates then crowded around him and celebrated with him.
It was a fun watch on video and it has made me smile every time I have watched it.
I’m a sucker for feel-good moments and this is one that you can’t help but feel happy for Robert.
Brown explained Rochell had entered the program as an athlete weighing 160 pounds.
From there, Rochell put in the work to become one of the best corners in the nation.
Brown said that is a testament to Rochell’s work ethic and that you don’t have to be a part of a Power 5 program to get this opportunity.
It is a great opportunity and it would be a fun one for Robert to showcase himself and potentially make his way onto an NFL squad like former Bears George Odom and Tre Smith, who are both on the Indianapolis Colts roster.
Shifting gears now, the Miami Marlins announced Friday morning they have hired Kim Ng to be their general manager.
Ng is now the first woman to serve as a general manager of a team in the big four sports in North America.
And, what a great moment for Major League Baseball.
Ng’s name has came up several times over the past few years as a possibility to take on a general manager role, but hasn’t had the opportunity until Friday.
Ng has served in numerous assistant general manager roles as well as spent time in the commissioner’s office, dating back to the 1990s, so she is well qualified.
It’s a great moment for the MLB and North American sports.
I would imagine we could see Becky Hammond get a shot at an NBA coaching job at some point in the near future, especially as forward thinking the NBA is.
But, Ng’s shot has potentially opened the door for other women in the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.