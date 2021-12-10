For the past couple years, I wrote columns talking about the Heisman Trophy winners, but I wanted to add in a couple more topics across different leagues that have relevance.
To start off, I will write about the Heisman Trophy finalists because this is something that I wrote that goes back to the previous two columns about Heisman winners.
Previously, I wrote about the lack of parity among the Hesiman winners. Generally, the Heisman is awarded to a quarterback, which if a player is at a different position, they have a huge disadvantage to win the trophy.
This year, three finalists are quarterbacks: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.
The outlier is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
The general consensus seems to be that Hutchinson is likely not going to come away with the honor, which will continue into the 25th straight year a defensive player has not won the Heisman Trophy.
The last defensive player to win the Heisman was former Michigan Wolverine cornerback/punt returner Charles Woodson in 1997.
Last year’s Heisman winner DeVonta Smith broke a string of four straight quarterbacks receiving the Heisman honor.
It’s likely a new string of QB recipients will begin in January.
Speaking of QBs, Tom Brady was just named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year recipient.
And while I can certainly see that, I am curious as to why Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani couldn’t share that honor.
While the award is called “Sportsperson of the Year”, meaning a singular distinction, SI has awarded multiple people with this honor in year’s past.
In 2020, five people were named SI’s Sportspersons of the Year, mainly for their social movements or help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, in 2017 and 2011, there were “Sportspersons of the Year”.
In 2011, it was Mike Krzyzewski and Pat Summitt, who were honored because they both accumulated the most wins in men’s and women’s basketball, with Summitt obtaining the most wins across NCAA basketball, period.
In 2017, it was Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who received the honor alongside former Houston Texans edge J.J. Watt. Altuve received the honor for helping lead the Astros to their first World Series championship (trash can banging aside), and Watt received the honor for his philanthropy toward the city after Hurricane Harvey left much of Houston under water.
Brady received his 2021 honor because he was the Super Bowl LV MVP, alongside winning his seventh Super Bowl.
While Ohtani’s Angels didn’t make the playoffs, which I will argue all day that it is not on Ohtani, the Japanese superstar did something baseball hasn’t seen probably since Babe Ruth.
Ohtani earned American League MVP honors, an all-star appearance and a Silver Slugger for finishing as one of the game’s top offensive threats, slashing a .257 batting average, while getting on base at a .372 clip and slugged .592, which is good for a .965 OPS.
He hit 46 home runs, led the league in triples with eight, drove in 100 runs and stole 26 bases.
But, it’s not just his offensive prowess that led to his MVP honors and why I would argue that Ohtani deserves to have his name alongside Brady.
See, Ohtani is something of an anomaly. Other guys have tried to be two-way players, but it hasn’t panned out for them like it has Ohtani.
Ohtani wasn’t just great at the plate and on the base paths, he also started 23 games for the Angels, finishing with a 9-2 record in 130.1 innings pitched. He struck out 156 batters and walked 44.
His offensive and defensive efforts combined earned him 9.1 Wins Above Replace (WAR; a stat that calculates a player’s value against a league average player).
Ohtani likely brought eyes to the game of baseball that otherwise would have missed out on the season.
What he did was incredible and I am incredibly excited to see if he can replicate it whenever the lockout ends and the 2022 MLB season begins.
Sticking with baseball, this time every year, we see Baseball Writers Association of America’s Hall of Fame ballot released to Twitter or some form of media.
Since it has been a trend to release their ballot to the public, there has been plenty of scrutiny on who they did or did not vote for.
MLB’s Hall of Fame seems among the most exclusive of clubs to get in to, and in recent years, we’ve seen the rise of players that were among those that played in the “Steroid Era.”
Guys like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa have hung onto the ballot for their allotted 10th and final year of eligibility, but are likely going to fall off because of their ties to steroids or just general horribleness of who they are.
And while you can certainly argue that a lot of these guys cheated and shouldn’t be included into the Hall of Fame, I think you can certainly make a case for Barry Bonds to be in the HOF based on what he did prior to his ties of steroid usage, or maybe even Clemens.
But, in talking about this year’s field, the BBWAA is allowed 10 selections. They don’t have to select 10, but they are allowed to vote in 10 players.
What gets tricky, however, is when old-school writers don’t include guys that have long played a position that has been in the game for several years now.
The designated hitter was introduced in 1973, and only two designated hitters have been inducted into the Hall fo Fame: Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines.
David Ortiz, who is arguably the best DH ever, is on the ballot, but he’s also tied to steroid or HGH usage.
Though a larger position group, there are eight closers in the Hall of Fame and a pretty good closer is up for consideration this year in Billy Wagner.
Several guys who have hit 500 or more home runs are on the ballot: Bonds, Sosa, Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield and Sammy Sosa.
It’s possible none of those guys are voted into the HOF.
If I had a vote for up to 10 guys, I would vote for: Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Rodriguez, Scott Rolen and Wagner.
