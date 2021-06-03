Hendrix has finalized its nine-game schedule, including kickoff times, for the 2021 campaign.
Seven of the nine are of the Southern Athletic Association variety, as the league returns to non-division play.
Three take place under the lights. Two are scheduled for Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
For the first time in program history, the Warriors take part in a pair of neutral site affairs, including a Nov. 6 contest at War Memorial Stadium, the second-straight season Buck Buchanan's squad plays inside the Little Rock venue.
Hendrix opens its season Sept. 4 at former SAA member Austin (Texas) at 1 p.m.
The Orange and Black eye their third-straight victory in the series and look to improve to 8-1 in season openers under Buchanan.
Following its first of two byes in September, Hendrix's first neutral site game is set for Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. against Howard Payne (Texas) at Children's Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas. The contest is the first ever between the Warriors and Yellow Jackets.
After another bye week, Buchanan's bunch opens SAA play Oct. 2 at Centre, the first of seven-straight league games. Kickoff is set for noon for Hendrix's first trip to Farris Stadium since 2017. The Warriors have won five-consecutive league contests, including four in a row outside of Conway.
Hendrix is 6-1 in its last seven road games, including 5-1 versus SAA foes.
The Warriors welcome Birmingham-Southern on Oct. 9, the first of two contests which kickoff at 1 p.m. at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. Hendrix is 3-0 at home against the Panthers, with each victory by an average of 13.3 points. The Warriors have won five of the last six matchups, with four of five by at least 10 points.
Hendrix treks east on I-40 to Rhodes on Oct. 16 for a 6 p.m. start. The Warriors have won the last three meetings by an average of 23.7 points and four of the previous five, having scored at least 30 points in every contest.
On May 5, the Lynx hired former Berry offensive coordinator Rich Duncan to be their new head coach, making Rhodes the only Warriors' opponent this season with a new leader at the helm.
Duncan was head coach at Aurora (Illinois) for seven seasons (2005-11).
The Warriors host the Vikings on Oct. 23 in a rematch of last season's SAA championship game.
Hendrix travels to Trinity (Texas) for the second-straight year on Oct. 30, the first of three-straight games outside Conway. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The Warriors clinched last season's SAA West Division title with a school-record five interceptions in the 13-3 win.
Buchanan's squad has won both contests at Multi-Sport Complex but only by three points in 2017 and 10 last year following a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Hendrix clashes with Millsaps on Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. The contest marks the second of three-straight seasons the Warriors are scheduled to play in the 72-year old historic stadium.
Hendrix, aiming for its third-straight win in the series, is 6-2 all-time against the Majors with Buchanan at the helm. The Warriors are 6-1 in the last seven matchups, with all six triumphs coming by double digits, and have scored at least 33 points in each contest.
In its only previous game at War Memorial Stadium, Millsaps defeated Rhodes, 27-13, on March 14.
Hendrix concludes the regular season Nov. 13 at Sewanee. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Warriors are 3-0 all-time at Harris Stadium but are making their first trip to east Tennessee in four seasons. The Orange and Black have won five of the last six meetings by an average of 25.4 points.
All Hendrix games at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium and War Memorial Stadium are televised online via the Warrior Sports Network.
Hendrix, entering its ninth season with Buchanan at the helm after a 52-year absence from existence, returns seven projected starters on each side of the ball, headlined by All-SAA first team right tackle Matthew Altrock and five second team members — center Dylan Alexander, left tackle Will Sewell, cornerback Matthew Scirto, free safety Jacob Bremmon and strong safety Dalton Lindelof.
Buchanan is six wins shy of 50 for his career.
Capacity announcements for Young-Wise Memorial Stadium and War Memorial Stadium will be announced on a later date. Hendrix and the SAA continue to monitor public health guidance and rely on experts from the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.