Hendrix and Wisconsin-River Falls, a member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), have announced a game between the two programs on Sept. 11.
Kickoff is set for noon inside Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
With the addition of the contest against the Falcons, the Warriors are set to play a 10-game, regular-season schedule in 2021, with three coming in Conway and a neutral site affair against Millsaps on Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Hendrix and Wisconsin-River Falls have never met on the football field.
In their modern era, the Warriors have yet to play a team from the WIAC.
The Falcons are set to make their farthest trip south for a game since traveling to Southwestern (Texas) on Sept. 26, 2015, in only their second contest below Missouri in the last decade.
The Sept. 11 matchup is the second game of the season for each team.
Hendrix opens the 2021 campaign Sept. 4 at former Southern Athletic Association foe Austin at 1 p.m. Wisconsin-River Falls' first game is Sept. 4 at home versus Elmhurst (Illinois).
The Warriors also host Birmingham-Southern on Oct. 9 and No. 25 Berry on Oct. 23.
Kickoff for each contest at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium is set for 1 p.m.
The Falcons last competed in 2019, finishing with a 2-8 overall record and 1-6 mark in the WIAC.
