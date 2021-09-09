Hendrix and Sewanee have announced a nonconference game between the two programs on Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
The addition comes after the two teams lost their Week 1 contests due to COVID-19 cancelations.
Originally, Hendrix was scheduled to travel to Austin, and Sewanee was set to play at Saint Scholastica.
"It is unfortunate that both our programs could not play our opening non-conference matchups," Hendrix head coach Buck Buchanan said. "Coach (Travis) Rundle and I talked, and he proposed coming over to play us in a non-conference game on our open week. He proposed it to their captains, and I proposed it to our seniors, and to no surprise, everyone just wants an opportunity to play as many contests as we can.
"We only have a short window to play this game, and I don't think any coach wants to take away opportunities from our players, especially those young men making a sacrifice to come back for an extra year.
"It is great to play against teams that you know are doing things right and are coached the right way, and both teams are following the same protocols within the league, so there is even less to worry about. No matter the outcome of the game, I know it will make both our teams better heading into conference play the following week. Ultimately it will have us more prepared and in a routine than having an open week.
"I appreciate coach Rundle suggesting the game, and both of us are very thankful that our administrations are supporting all of our student-athletes."
With the addition of the contest against the Tigers, the Warriors are again set to play a 10-game, regular-season schedule in 2021, with four coming in Conway and a neutral site affair against Millsaps at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Warriors and Tigers have alternated wins in four all-time meetings at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, with the last matchup resulting in a 47-17 Hendrix win in 2019.
Buchanan's squad is 5-2 all-time against Sewanee.
Hendrix will still end its regular season at Sewanee on Nov. 13, which counts as a league game.
The Warriors also host Wisconsin-River Falls at noon Saturday, Birmingham-Southern at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 and Berry, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, at 1 p.m. Oct. 23.
