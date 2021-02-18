Another trio of events at Hendrix College has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Orange and Black volleyball scrimmage has been postponed until Saturday.
An 8 a.m. start for the first serve of the scrimmage will take place in Grove Gymnasium.
The intrasquad scrimmage is expected to feature four games, according to a new release produced by Hendrix College Athletics.
The Warriors are scheduled to open the regular season with a Feb. 28 matchup against Millsaps in a Southern Athletic Association contest.
The match is scheduled to get underway at 11 p.m.
Joining the Orange and Black scrimmage is the Warrior Spring Fling.
Hendrix announced via release that the Warrior Spring Fling is now canceled due to inclement weather.
The two-day event was scheduled to start Saturday and end Sunday at Warrior Softball Field.
Hendrix will now look toward the start of the regular season, which is scheduled for a Feb. 26 doubleheader at Austin College.
The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Finally, two women’s lacrosse matches are canceled due to inclement weather.
Both matches were scheduled to take place Feb. 20 and 21 against Dallas and Rhodes at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
The Warriors will now open their season at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at home against Division II opponent Alabama-Huntsville.
