Hendrix right-side hitter Sadie Walker has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association first team, the league office announced Tuesday. Outside hitter Camryn Presley was voted second team, while middle blocker Grace House and setter Claire Smith were honorable mention selections.
Hendrix has had at least one first-team member in all 10 seasons since the inception of the SAA.
Walker and Presley earned an All-SAA nod for the second-straight season after Walker was named to the second team and Presley the first team in the 2020-21 campaign. House and Smith earned postseason recognition from the league for the first time.
Walker appeared in all 26 matches, with 23 starts, and averaged 2.73 kills per set. Her 17 kills against Centre on Sept. 19 were the most in school history in a three-set match, and her 17 points tied for the most in a three-game match. Walker was named SAA Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 21.
Presley appeared in all 26 matches, with 24 starts, and averaged 2.52 kills and 3.53 digs per set to go along with 46 blocks.
House started all 26 matches and totaled 83 blocks, good for fifth in the league, and 0.88 blocks per set, which ranked seventh in the SAA, to go along with a 1.07 kills per set average. She set a Hendrix record with nine block assists Oct. 10 against Sewanee. House helped spearhead a defense which ranked fourth in the league and 53rd nationally in blocks per set (1.91) and fourth in the conference and 78th in Division III in total blocks (183).
Walker, Presley and House helped Hendrix rank second in the SAA and 76th nationally in attacks per set (36.99).
Smith appeared in all 26 matches, with 21 starts, and averaged 5.49 assists per set.
Hendrix advanced to the SAA Tournament semifinals for a fifth-consecutive season.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix defender Julia Dick has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association first team, the league office announced Tuesday. Three Warriors — goalkeeper Anna Claire Lewis, midfielder Camy McKenzie and defender Brianna Willis — were honorable mention selections.
Hendrix has had at least one first-team member in nine of 10 seasons since joining the SAA.
Dick earned an All-SAA nod for the second-straight season after being named to the second team in the 2020-21 campaign. Lewis, McKenzie and Willis earned postseason recognition from the league for the first time.
Dick started all 16 games and spearheaded a defense that posted six shutouts, which tied for second most in program history, and allowed more than two goals only twice. Hendrix had a seven-game stretch of allowing one goal or less, and its 1.31 goals against average for the season was sixth best in school history. She also scored one goal and totaled 12 shots, including five shots on goal.
Lewis appeared in and started 12 games, going 6-5-1. Lewis posted two solo clean sheets and helped combine for two others. She ranked fifth in the league in goals against average (1.298). Lewis made 48 saves on 165 shots faced for a 0.774 save percentage, good for sixth in the SAA.
McKenzie started all 16 games, totaling three assists, 13 shots and 11 shots on goal.
Willis started all 16 games, tallying two goals, three assists, 16 shots and nine shots on goal.
Hendrix posted its first winning season since 2018 and finished fifth in the SAA.
Men’s Soccer
Hendrix midfielder Will Kelton, goalkeeper James Leone and defender Zack Roberts have been named All-Southern Athletic Association honorable mention selections, the league office announced Tuesday. Each player earned a postseason recognition from the conference for the first time.
Hendrix's three honorees were the most for the program since the Warriors had four in 2013.
Kelton appeared in all 15 games, with 12 starts, and totaled five goals, three assists, 22 shots and 13 shots on goal.
Leone appeared in 14 games, with 12 starts, and made 55 saves on 162 shots faced for a 0.753 save percentage, good for third best in the league. He was a part of a unit which ranked second in the SAA in save percentage (0.780) and saves per game (5.20).
Roberts was the only Warrior to start all 15 games and spearheaded a defensive unit which allowed 22 goals, second fewest in school history, and 1.41 goals per game, third fewest in program history. He also totaled two goals and an assist.
Hendrix tied school records this season in shutouts (three) and ties (three).
