Like the rest of the week’s events, Hendrix College Warriors events have either been postponed or canceled.
The football team’s upcoming game Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather.
It marks the second straight game a game has been postponed after last Saturday’s game was postponed because of icy conditions.
Now, the Warriors will play its second game of the season Feb. 27 against Austin College at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Hendrix’s game at Trinity has been rescheduled for noon March 6.
Both men’s and women’s basketball games against Centre College this weekend have been postponed because of inclement weather.
The men’s team is scheduled to play Feb. 26-27 at Rhodes, while the women’s team will play Feb. 27-28 at Rhodes.
The Hendrix men’s and women’s tennis matches at Saint Clair Tennis Center in O’Fallon, Illinois, have been canceled due to inclement weather.
The Southern Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships were delayed once again because of a second round of inclement weather.
The three-day event will now start at 10 a.m. Saturday through Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
