No. 21 Hendrix volleyball split a Southern Athletic Association doubleheader Sunday with Oglethorpe inside Grove Gymnasium.
The Orange and Black won the first match in four sets by scores of 25-23, 26-24, 15-25 and 25-22 before dropping the second in three games by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22.
The Warriors improved to 18-1 all time against the Stormy Petrels and won their first match as a ranked team since 2016.
The Warriors travel to No. 10 Birmingham-Southern for a doubleheader Saturday. First serve is set for 11 a.m.
Baseball
Hendrix baseball split a four-game series over the weekend at Oglethorpe by winning the first and third games of the series, while dropping the second and fourth.
The Warriors step back on the field this weekend for another four-game set, this time at Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix shut out Millsaps for a fifth-straight time following Saturday's 2-0 Southern Athletic Association win at Warrior Soccer Field.
The Warriors won their seventh-straight game over the Majors and improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight in the series.
The Orange and Black are 7-1-2 in their last 10 home games.
Hendrix travels to Berry on March 26. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Millsaps slipped past Hendrix, 1-0 on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at Warrior Soccer Field.
Hendrix travels to Berry on March 26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Lilah Biggers scored a season-high six goals for Hendrix, but Berry scored the game-winner with 1:22 left in double overtime to grab a 15-14 win Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at Valhalla Stadium.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix lost to Oglethorpe, 7-2, on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at Warrior Tennis Courts.
Men’s Tennis
Hendrix lost to Oglethorpe, 9-0, on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action at Warrior Tennis Courts.
