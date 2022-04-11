RV/RV Hendrix dropped the series finale to RV/RV Berry, 13-2 in seven innings, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action.
R.J. Thomas' squad falls to 16-5 overall at Warrior Baseball Field despite winning the series and four of the last six against the Vikings at home.
Hendrix (24-8, 9-6 SAA) tied the game at one in the bottom of the second inning off a Hogan Ralston sacrifice fly to left, scoring Drake Job. The Warriors again tied the contest, this time at two in the third when Adam Bland doubled to center, plating Rally Miller.
Berry (22-11, 11-4 SAA) retook the lead for good off a John D'Amelio two-run single through the right side, part of a five-run fifth, all with two outs. The Vikings added two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Berry's Wesley Wade ended 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Levi Cloud drove in three. Joey Garcia scored four times.
The Vikings' Andrew Norred (4-1) pitched four innings of relief, allowing two hits to go along with Hendrix's David Blackburn (5-3) pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits with a strikeout and walk.
The Warriors conclude the home portion of their regular season with a three-game series in league play against Millsaps on April 15-16. First pitch Friday is 5 p.m.
Softball
Hendrix dropped the series finale to No. 4 Birmingham-Southern, 8-0 in five innings, Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action at BSC Softball Park.
The Panthers tallied five runs in the bottom of the second inning, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Cassidy Dickson was 3 for 3 at the plate for Birmingham-Southern (28-4, 12-1 SAA) with two RBI and a run scored.
Hailee Bryan (18-2) went the distance in the circle for the Panthers, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts.
Skyler Teague (6-2) pitched 2.1 innings for Hendrix (17-14, 7-8 SAA), surrendering five runs, two earned, on eight hits with a walk.
The Warriors conclude their regular season in league play with a three-game series against Millsaps on April 15-16 at Warrior Softball Field. First pitch in game one of Friday's doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Hendrix split a pair of dual matches Saturday in the Missouri State Tournament at Allison Sand Volleyball Courts. The Warriors lost to the Tigers, 3-2, before defeating NAIA member Ottawa, 5-0.
Hendrix (14-8) improves to 3-0 against the Braves.
Hendrix begins pool play in the AVCA Small College Beach Championship, presented by the United States Marine Corps, on April 15 with three matches at Hickory Point Beach Volleyball Complex in Tavares, Florida. The Warriors face Huntingdon at 9 a.m., LaGrange at 11 a.m. and Berry at 2 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix's Maximus LaMendola ended with a game-high four goals despite his team's 13-10 loss to Centre on Sunday in SAA action at South Campus Field.
The Warriors rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the first quarter to tie the game at nine following LaMendola's fourth goal with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. Hendrix (6-6, 2-3 SAA) outscored the Colonels 6-1 in the third quarter.
Centre (8-5, 5-0 SAA) countered with three-consecutive goals in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away.
Ridr Knowlton and David Caldwell each tallied a hat trick for the Colonels.
Centre's Sammy Zickel (6-3) went the distance between the pipes and made nine saves.
Centre was 23 of 23 on clears. The Orange and Black were 17 of 23.
The Warriors' Nick Quarles scored two goals. LaMendola and Quarles each picked up five ground balls.
Hendrix's Ian Domeika (6-6) played the entire game in net and recorded nine stops.
The Warriors conclude their regular season Saturday at Rhodes. Face off is 1 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix's Lilah Biggers recorded her third-straight game and sixth of the season with at least three goals despite her team's 18-5 loss to Sewanee at Puett Field, the team's final SAA road game of the season.
Hattie Fogarty scored five goals and won nine draw controls for the Tigers. Emma Burns had four assists, while Haley Lewis had three.
Molly Morris (9-4) played the first three quarters in net for Sewanee (12-4, 4-1 SAA) and made four saves before giving way to Sarah Powers for the final 15 minutes.
Alexis Williams (1-7) went the distance for the seventh time this season between the pipes for Hendrix (1-10, 0-5 SAA) and totaled 20 saves.
The Warriors conclude their season April 16 against Birmingham-Southern at Warrior Lacrosse Field starting at 11 a.m.
Men’s Tennis
Hendrix dropped its final home dual match of the season Sunday to No. 33 Sewanee, 7-1, in SAA action at Central Arkansas' tennis courts.
In No. 1 singles, Agustin Kalinowski of Hendrix (5-11, 0-5 SAA), ranked No. 22 in the Atlantic South Region, won in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-0, over Noah Holsclaw, ranked No. 20 in the region. Sewanee (7-11, 5-0 SAA) won four singles matches in straight sets.
Hendrix concludes the regular season on the road with two dual matches in league play, starting April 23 at Birmingham-Southern. First serve is set for 9 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix dropped its final home dual match of the season Sunday to No. 7 Sewanee, 9-0, in SAA action at Central Arkansas' tennis courts.
In No. 3 doubles, Taylor Harbin and McKenzie McCready of Hendrix (6-10, 0-5 SAA) won three games.
In singles, the Warriors' Eleanor Burks (No. 1) and Greer Ayers (No. 2) each won a game in the second set. Emma Self (No. 3) and Grace House (No. 6) each won a game in the first set.
Sewanee (13-3, 5-0 SAA) won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Hendrix concludes the regular season on the road with two dual matches in league play, starting April 23 at Birmingham-Southern. First serve is set for 9 a.m.
