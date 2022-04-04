RV/RV Hendrix dropped the rubber match of a three-game series to No. 2/2 Birmingham-Southern, 15-7, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action at Striplin Field. The Warriors fall to 8-3 in road games.
Hendrix (22-7, 7-5 SAA) jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a Drake Job RBI groundout in the top of the second inning and Rally Miller scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth.
David Blackburn pitched a perfect game until a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth, as the Panthers scored nine runs with two outs.
The Warriors plated five in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-7. An Adam Bland two-run single preceded a RBI walk by Rail Gilliam, a run driven in when Zach Marriott was plunked and a Jacob Carpentier RBI on a fielder's choice.
Birmingham-Southern (21-7, 9-3 SAA) countered with three runs in each of the home half of the seventh and eighth innings.
Will Lantis plated four runs for the Panthers. Noah Best and Andrew Dutton each drove in three runs. Best scored three times.
Birmingham-Southern's Joey White (4-0) pitched six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with three strikeouts, two walks and a wild pitch. Davis Williams (four) threw three innings of relief for the save, giving up two hits with three strikeouts, a balk and hit batter.
Miller and Carpentier each had two hits. Bland plated two. Miller scored twice and stole as many bases, as his team totaled five.
Six different Warriors drew a walk.
Blackburn (5-2) pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Hendrix faces Ozarks on Tuesday for the fifth time this season, including third-straight at Warrior Baseball Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Softball
Hendrix dropped the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday to Rhodes , 10-1 in five innings, in SAA action at Rhodes Softball Field.
Aubrey Lee (one) took Madison Keller deep to left for a solo shot in the top of the second inning to give Hendrix (15-11, 7-5 SAA) a 1-0 lead, but Rhodes (11-16, 3-9 SAA) answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Lynx tacked on two in the third and four in the fourth for the final margin.
Rhodes' Hannah Schweiger batted 3 for 3. Hannah Grace Roden scored three times.
Keller (3-4) went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Lee, Gabby Naples, Grace Bryant and Andie Houser each went 1 for 2 at the plate.
Makayla Ragland (1-2) suffered the loss in the circle, surrendering three earned runs on four hits in 1.1 innings.
The Warriors travel to Ozarks for a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
The Warriors won a pair of dual matches Sunday in the Hendrix Beach Tournament at Central Arkansas' Beach Bear Sand Courts. Hendrix defeated NAIA member Park in both contests, each by a score of 3-2.
In the first dual match, Camryn Presley and Abby Collier of Hendrix (14-7) won No. 1 doubles, 21-9 and 21-17. In No. 2 doubles, Liz Roy and Kyler Greenlee won 21-14 and 21-8. In No. 4 doubles, Mabrey Matz and Eliana Oden won 12-21, 21-19 and 15-11.
The Warriors' Meghan Fuller-Freeman and Avery Evans-Brooks won an exhibition match, 21-13 and 21-10.
Park (11-5) won Nos. 3 and 5 doubles in three sets.
In the second dual match, Presley and Collier won No. 1 doubles, 21-5 and 21-14. Matz and Oden won No. 4 doubles, 21-19 and 21-14. Fuller-Freeman and Evans-Brooks clinched the match win for the Warriors by winning No. 3 doubles: 21-18, 10-21 and 16-14.
Hayden Garris and Lauren Rothe of Hendrix won an exhibition match: 15-21, 24-22 and 15-10.
After the final dual match, Alexander was recognized as part of Senior Day festivities.
The Warriors take part in the Missouri State Tournament on Saturday. Hendrix faces the Tigers at 10 a.m. and NAIA member Ottawa at noon.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix won its sixth-consecutive meeting against Dallas following Sunday's 23-3 victory. The Orange and Black improved to 4-0 all-time against the Crusaders at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
Hendrix (1-9) jumped out to a 9-1 advantage after 15 minutes.
Lilah Biggers, Brenna Kuenzi and Sophia Smith each had a hat trick in the first half, as the Warriors led 13-1 at intermission.
Hendrix outscored Dallas (1-7) 10-1 in the final 30 minutes, with Lillian Sonner tallying a hat trick in the fourth quarter.
Kuenzi ended with six goals. Biggers, Smith and Sonner each scored four goals. Sonner had five assists and Biggers three.
Chandler Dunn scored two goals in the win, while Mary Helen VanHoy, Bri McDonough and Payton Burke each found the back of the net.
Kuenzi, Smith, VanHoy, Burke and Kelsey Korb each had an assist.
Biggers and Smith each picked up four ground balls. Biggers caused four turnovers. Sonner won 10 draw controls, while Kuenzi had seven.
Alexis Williams (1-6) went the distance between the pipes and made three saves in the victory.
The Warriors held edges in shots (43-7), shots on goal (38-6), ground balls (27-6), draw controls (21-8) and free-position shots (10-1). Hendrix was 16-of-18 on clears, while the Crusaders were just 7-of-18. Dallas committed 23 turnovers, compared to just 10 by the Warriors.
Gabby Dixon scored two goals and caused three turnovers in the loss.
Kathleen Rodda (1-7) played the entire game in net and recorded 15 stops in defeat.
Hendrix's final Southern Athletic Association road game this season is Saturday at Sewanee starting at noon.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix lost to Birmingham-Southern, 27-15, on Saturday in SAA action at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Carter McAlpin totaled five goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Raymond Fracchia, Austin Johnson and Cameron Herd and Rober Marquet each had a hat trick. Will Johns picked up 15 ground balls and was 23-of-27 on faceoffs.
Luke Fajack (9-3) played the first 32:59 in net for Birmingham-Southern (9-3, 2-1 SAA) and made nine saves.
Alec Davis scored five goals for the Warriors. Maximus LaMendola ended with three goals and four assists. Spencer Dorfneilsen and Klaus Rowan each had two goals and an assist. LaMendola picked up five ground balls. Marshall Gregg caused three turnovers.
Ian Domeika (5-5) went the distance between the pipes for Hendrix (5-5, 1-2 SAA) and made 16 saves.
The Panthers were 14 of 17 on clears, while the Warriors were 19 of 26.
Prior to the game, Davis, Dorfneilsen, Brandon Barnes, Jackson Schneider, Ethan Austin and Patrick Dellinger were recognized as part of Senior Day festivities.
Hendrix concludes the regular season with three-straight road games in league play, starting at 7 p.m. April 8 at Sewanee
Men’s Tennis
Berry defeated Hendrix, 7-2, on Sunday in SAA action at Rome Tennis Center.
In No. 1 doubles, Agustin Kalinowski and Eric Meyne of Hendrix (5-9, 0-3 SAA) won No. 1 doubles, 8-2. In No. 1 singles, Kalinowski won in three sets.
Berry (3-8, 1-2 SAA) won four singles matches in straight sets.
The Warriors continue league play Saturday against Centre at Central Arkansas' tennis courts. First serve is set for 9 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Berry defeated Hendrix, 9-0, on Sunday in SAA action at Rome Tennis Center.
In No. 1 doubles, Eleanor Burks and Greer Ayers of Hendrix (6-8, 0-3 SAA) won three sets, along with Grace House and Taylor Harbin in No. 3 doubles.
Berry (7-3, 3-0 SAA) won all singles matches in straight sets.
The Warriors continue league play Saturday against Centre at Central Arkansas' tennis courts. First serve is set for 9 a.m.
