RV/NR Hendrix completed a three-game sweep of Sewanee with a pair of wins Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action at Montgomery Field.
The Warriors won game one, 12-0, and game two, 4-2.
Hendrix (20-2, 5-1 SAA) has won six-straight games overall and five-consecutive against the Tigers, who have lost 15 in a row.
In game one, the Warriors scored two runs in each of the top of the second, third, fourth and sixth innings before plating four in the ninth.
Adam Bland batted 3 for 5 in the victory. Zach Marriott was 3 for 6 at the plate with six RBI, including a three-run homer to right in the ninth. Hendrix totaled 17 hits, including five for extra bases.
Marriott, Owen Shaw, Rail Gilliam and Drake Job each scored two runs. Job walked twice.
David Blackburn (5-0) pitched a two-hitter over seven innings with five strikeouts and four walks for the win.
T.J. Meyn and J.T. Carter each had a hit for Sewanee (2-16, 0-5 SAA).
Hampton Long (0-2) was tagged with the loss after pitching just three innings, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits.
In game two, Hendrix broke a tie at one with three runs in the fifth. Two runs scored when Shaw reached on a fielder's choice. Marriott had a RBI single to make the score 4-1.
Jack Hodgins (6-0) pitched 4.2 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Jacob Wagner threw 1.1 innings of hitless relief with a walk.
Logan Martin (0-3) went the distance in defeat, giving up four runs, two earned, on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Hendrix, which has won five-straight SAA games, continues league play with a three-game series against Oglethorpe on March 26-27 at Warrior Baseball Field. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
Softball
Hendrix dropped Sunday's series finale against No. 15 Berry, 9-0 in five innings, in Southern Athletic Association action at Kay Williams Field.
The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.
Anna Jackson and Shelby Daniel each batted 3 for 3 for Berry (15-7, 6-0 SAA).
Hannah Gore (8-1) earned the win in the circle after pitching four innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and a walk.
Aubrey Lee batted 1 for 2 with a double for Hendrix (13-6, 6-3 SAA). Avery Colclaser drew a walk.
Tori Veith (0-1) suffered the loss in the circle after pitching 2.1 innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits with a walk.
The Warriors travel to LaGrange for a doubleheader Tuesday. First pitch in game one is set for 3 p.m.
Men’s Track and Field
Hendrix's Connor Escajeda won the 400-meter to highlight the final day of the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, hosted by Central Arkansas at the Bill Stephens Track Complex. The Orange and Black finished fourth with 49 points.
Escajeda won the event with a personal best time of 49.03 seconds. He placed third in the 200-meter with a personal best time of 22.18 seconds.
The Warriors' Ethan Armour took second in the javelin after a throw of 46.76 meters.
Hendrix takes part in the Dan Veach Invitational, hosted Match 25-26 by Division II Southern Arkansas. The first day of competition begins at 5 p.m.
Women’s Track and Field
Hendrix tied for fifth in the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, hosted by Central Arkansas at the Bill Stephens Track Complex. The Orange and Black totaled 12 points.
The Warriors' Madelyn Klinkerman placed second in the discus after a throw of 41.92 meters, while Alivia Allen was ninth with a mark of 32.29 meters. Allen took 12th in the shot put with a mark of 10.54 meters.
Hendrix takes part in the Dan Veach Invitational, hosted March 25-26 by Division II Southern Arkansas. The first day of competition begins at 5 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix defeated Southwestern, 12-10, on Saturday at Varsity Field. The Warriors, who have won three of their last four games overall, snapped a three-game losing streak to the Pirates.
Spencer Dorfneilsen ended with four goals for Hendrix (4-3), while Brandon Barnes, Nick Quarles and Alec Davis each scored two. Collin Tolsma had three assists, while Klaus Rowan and Maximus LaMendola had two apiece.
Ian Domeika (4-3) went the distance between the pipes for the win and made 17 saves.
The Warriors were 19 of 21 on clears.
Cody Foster tallied a hat trick for Southwestern (7-3). Hudson Bearden picked up 13 ground balls.
Nate Blair (6-3) made 17 saves in 60 minutes in defeat.
The Pirates were 10 of 14 on clears.
Hendrix resumes Southern Athletic Association action March 25 at Berry. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Lilah Biggers and Lillian Sonner each scored a pair of goals despite Hendrix's 21-5 loss to Centre on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
McKenna Hulette scored five goals for the Colonels, while Haley Rice, Addie Lewis, Madeleine Longmeyer and Emma Botts each had a hat trick. Hulette picked up five ground balls. Ella Treinen had seven draw controls.
Lola Duff (4-4) played the first 33:04 between the pipes for Centre (4-4, 1-1 SAA) and recorded nine saves before giving way to Gracey Falk for the last 26:56.
Biggers also tallied a game-high three assists. Biggers and Sonner each had five shots on goal.
Alexis Williams picked up six ground balls for Hendrix (0-6, 0-3 SAA), while Brenna Kuenzi grabbed four. Bri McDonough caused three turnovers. Kuenzi recorded six draw controls.
Williams (0-5) went the distance in net and made 11 stops. She ranks seventh in the country in saves per game.
The Warriors travel to Colorado College on March 21 for a 5 p.m. start.
