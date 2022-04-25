RV/RV Hendrix dropped Saturday's regular-season finale to Rhodes, 18-16, despite winning two of three games in the series at Stauffer Field for the first time since 2016.
Hendrix (27-13, 12-9 SAA) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Drake Job bases-loaded walk and Joseph Watts three-run double to left center.
The Warriors trailed 6-5 until recording a four-spot in the fifth. Tyler Webb had a RBI on a ground out. With the bases loaded, Owen Shaw scored on a wild pitch. Zach Marriott hit a two-run double to left field to put his team in front 9-6.
Rhodes (23-16-1, 12-9 SAA) retook the lead, 10-9, in the bottom of the seventh on a John McNair RBI double to left center.
A Job two-run double started a three-run eighth for Hendrix. A Shaw RBI double to left center put his team back on top, 12-11, but the Lynx countered with seven runs in the bottom of the frame, including a Dante Messina three-run homer to left center.
In the ninth, the first six Warriors' batters reached base via three walks, two base hits and a hit batter. A Juan Pablo Leon bases-loaded walk cut the deficit to five.
A Job RBI single through the right side preceded a Hogan Ralston RBI single through the left side to make the score 18-15.
Shaw's sacrifice fly drove in a run, but with runners on first and second and only one out, a strikeout and fielder's choice ended Hendrix's comeback attempt.
Jacob Dubs started on the mound for the Lynx but was chased after recording just one out, surrendering four earned runs on two hits with three walks. John Fears (7-2) pitched 3.1 innings of relief, allowing six runs, three earned, on four hits with two strikeouts, four walks and a hit batter. Noah Roland threw 4.1 innings out of the bullpen, giving up five earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts, three walks, two wild pitches and three hit batters.
John Henry Fowler (3-1) entered in the bottom of the eighth and gave up four runs, one earned, on three hits. Zach Orlando allowed one hit in a third of an inning of relief.
Softball
Hendrix's season came to a close Saturday in the championship round of the BerryPod in the SAA Tournament. After ousting No. 5 seed Rhodes, 8-1, in an elimination game, the fourth-seed Warriors lost to the top seed and 13th-ranked Vikings, 12-0 in five innings. Both games took place at Kay Williams Field.
In game one, Hendrix (20-18) erased a one-run deficit with a Grace Bryant three-run blast to left off Madison Keller in the top of the fourth inning. The Warriors put up a five-spot in the fifth, which included a two-run double by Aubrey Lee, RBI doubles by Bryant and Kendyl Patton and a RBI single from Kinsey Bryant.
Skyler Teague (9-2), the last winner of the SAA Pitcher of the Week award this year, went the distance in the circle against the Lynx for the second time in as many days. She allowed one earned run on 10 hits with a strikeout.
The Orange and Black earned their 12th win outside Warrior Softball Field, the most for the program since totaling 13 in 2016.
Keller (4-6) was tagged with the loss after pitching 4.1 innings, giving up five earned runs on as many hits with four strikeouts.
Against Berry (27-11), Shelby Daniel plated the first run in the top of the second inning on an RBI groundout. Hendrix trailed 4-0 before the Vikings scored eight in the fifth to win the pod and advance to the SAA Tournament championship series against the winner of the Birmingham-Southern pod.
Emily Whitehead (5-3) pitched three innings for the Vikings, giving up three hits to go along with two strikeouts and a walk.
Makayla Ragland (1-3) pitched 2.1 innings for the Warriors, allowing two earned runs on one hit.
Men’s Golf
Hendrix finished in eighth place Sunday after the final round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship on the par-73, 6,768-yard course at Chateau Elan Golf Club.
The Warriors compiled a three-day score of 996 (324+341+331).
Hendrix's Cole Cody shot a six-over 79 on Sunday to finish 15th overall in the tournament with a three-round score of 230 (73+78+79). Starting the day on the back nine, he birdied 14 and 17 and shot even on 10, 12, 13 and 15. Cody birdied 1 and shot par on 6, 7, and 8.
Hendrix's Lail Shaw tied for 41st after shooting an 81 in the final round, a seven-stroke improvement from Saturday. He totaled a 253 (84+88+81). Shaw birdied 12, 17 and 18 and shot even on 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
The Warriors' Shawn Parker Jr. carded an 83 on Sunday, a nine-stroke improvement from the day before. He totaled a 256 (81+92+83). Parker Jr. shot par on 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 17 and 18.
Hendrix's Deqlyn Buttrey improved by two strokes from round two, carding an 88 for a three-round score of 264 (86+90+88). He birdied 9 and 16 and shot even on 3, 5 and 11.
The Warriors' Matthew Stephens shot a three-day score of 269 (90+85+94). He birdied 9 and shot par on 5, 8, 12, 14, 15 and 18.
Hendrix's Andrew Gaspard carded a 93 for the second-straight round. He shot even on 2, 4, 6, 8, 16, 17 and 18.
Women’s Golf
Hendrix's Gianna Miceli finished 37th after the final round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship on the par-72, 5,600-yard course at Chateau Elan Golf Club.
Miceli shot a 108 on Sunday for a three-round score of 307 (104+95+108). She shot even on 5 and 17.
Track and Field
Hendrix competed Saturday in the Red Wolves Open, hosted by Arkansas State on its Track and Field Complex. The field featured 15 teams, including six from Division I and four from Division II.
The Warriors' Ethan Armour took 10th in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.75 seconds. Hayden Moussa was 10th in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:03.17. Cooper Elliott was 12th in the 400 meters in a time of 53.54 seconds. Armour was 13th in the shot put after a throw of 10.99 meters. Kayden Castles was 15th in the 100 meters in 11.75 seconds.
Hendrix competed on the final day of the Red Wolves Open, hosted by Arkansas State on its Track and Field Complex.
The Warriors' Madelyn Klinkerman, the reigning SAA Field Athlete of the Week, was fifth in the discus after a throw of 43.18 meters. She broke the Hendrix record for a second-consecutive week, besting her previous mark of 42.22 meters at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet on April 15.
The Warriors' Alivia Allen was 12th in the discus Saturday after a toss of 38.57 meters.
Allen took 11th in the shot put after a throw of 11.85 meters.
Hendrix's Victoria Ortega was fifth in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1:21.12.
The Warriors take part in the SAA Championships April 29-30 at General Krulak Stadium on the campus of Birmingham-Southern. Each day of the meet starts at 10 a.m.
Men’s Tennis
Hendrix dropped its final dual match of the regular season to Millsaps (Miss.), 6-3, in SAA action at Coach Montgomery Courts.
In No. 1 doubles, Agustin Kalinowski and Eric Meyne of Hendrix (5-13, 0-7 SAA) defeated Trevor Vaccaro and Hamilton Jackson of Millsaps (6-11, 2-5 SAA), 8-6.
In No. 1 singles, Kalinowski, ranked No. 20 in the Atlantic South Region, won in straight sets over John Kimball, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-2. In No. 6 singles, the Warriors' Brayden Bolch defeated Brady St. Martin: 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3.
Hendrix, the eighth seed, faces top seed and No. 33 ranked Sewanee in the SAA Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix dropped its final dual match of the regular season to Millsaps, 8-1, in SAA action at Coach Montgomery Courts.
In No. 4 singles, Avery Stephens of Hendrix (6-12, 0-7 SAA) defeated Isabella Hutchins of Millsaps (6-10, 3-4 SAA): 3-6, 7-5 and 1-0 (10-6).
In No. 6 singles, the Warriors' Grace House won the first set 6-0 before dropping the second in a tiebreaker and falling 10-5 in the third. In No. 2 singles, Emma Self won three games in the first set and four in the second.
In No. 3 doubles, Stephens and Taylor Harbin lost 8-7 (7-4).
Hendrix, the eighth seed, faces top seed and No. 7 ranked Sewanee in the SAA Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Men’s Lacrosse
No. 3 seed Sewanee defeated No. 6 seed Hendrix, 18-9, on Saturday in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals at Harris Stadium.
Luke Valentine scored four goals for the Tigers, while Davis Gillenwater added a hat trick. Phelps Thomas and Ryan Hofstetter each had three assists. Charlie Warren picked up 11 ground balls and won 18 of 27 face offs.
Greg Ix (3-4) played the first 54:40 in net for Sewanee (6-8) and made 10 saves. Jay Campbell played the next 2:20 and Blake Tilton the final three minutes, recording one save.
Alec Davis tallied his sixth hat trick this year for the Warriors. Nick Quarles and Spencer Dorfneilsen each scored two goals. Maximus LaMendola dished out three assists, his fifth game with at least three. Patrick Dellinger picked up seven ground balls, while William Parsons grabbed five.
Ian Domeika (6-8) went the distance between the pipes for the 13th time for Hendrix (6-8) and recorded 13 stops.
The Warriors were 3 of 4 on extra man opportunities.
Each team was 15 of 20 on clears.
LaMendola ends the season with a program-record 28 assists, while Dorfneilsen's 18 ties for sixth most. Domeika's 191 saves ranks fourth. LaMendola's 52 points ties for fifth, while Dorfneilsen's 48 is eighth. Davis' 33 goals ties for eighth.
