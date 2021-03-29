After dropping the first two games in the series, Hendrix College baseball dropped the final two games against Berry for a four-game sweep on the road.
The Warriors fell 9-2 and 13-8 on Saturday before losing 5-1 and 7-6 in 10 innings Sunday for the sweep.
The Warriors head back to the Hendrix campus where they will host No. 10 Rhodes for a four-game set across Friday and Saturday.
Softball
Unlike their baseball counterparts, the Hendrix softball team fell twice on day one of a four-game series against Centre, but came back and won both games Sunday over the Colonels.
The Warriors were run-ruled 10-0 in five innings in game one of the series, followed by a 3-2 loss.
On day two, Hendrix won 8-2 and ended the series with a 12-2 run rule in five innings.
Hendrix will host Birmingham-Southern on Friday and Saturday.
Volleyball
Hendrix, which is receiving votes for the latest Top 25, ended No. 10 Birmingham-Southern’s 16-match Southern Athletic Association win streak following a four-set victory in the second match of Saturday’s doubleheader inside Bill Battle Coliseum.
The Panthers lost for the first time in league play since dropping a five-set match at home to the Warriors last season.
The Orange and Black improved to 6-1 in their last seven matches in Bill Battle Coliseum.
Hendrix (4-4, 4-4 SAA) took down Birmingham-Southern (7-1, 7-1 SAA) by scores of 22-25, 25-17, 25-21 and 25-23.
Saturday’s win marked the highest-ranked opponent the Warriors have defeated since ousting No. 2 Emory from the NCAA Championship in the Sweet 16 in 2015.
Brittany Newberry’s squad has defeated three Top 25 teams in the last two seasons.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium on April 3 for the final home matches for Jeanette McGrath, MaKenzie Presley, Allison Long and Maddie Tovar when the Warriors welcome Centre for a doubleheader. First serve is set for 9 a.m.
Women’s SoccerSkylar Baker scored in the 84th minute Sunday to lift Hendrix to a 1-0 win over Oglethorpe in Southern Athletic Association action at OU Track and Field.
The Warriors, who have not allowed a goal in the last six games in the series, posted their third shutout this season and improved to 7-0-1 in the last eight against the Stormy Petrels.
Four of Hendrix’s (3-2, 2-2 SAA) five games this season have ended 1-0, with Jeff Trimble’s squad improving to 2-2 in such instances.
Hendrix hosts Rhodes on Saturday. Kickoff from Warrior Soccer Field is set for noon.
Men’s Tennis
Hendrix lost to Rhodes, 8-1, on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action inside Hatcher Tennis Center.
In No. 1 singles, Eric Meyne of Hendrix (0-10, 0-4 SAA) won after Daniel Trudell retired in the sixth game of the first set.
Meyne and Will Thames won four games in No. 1 doubles.
Rhodes (4-4, 3-1 SAA) won five singles matches in straight sets.
On Thursday, the dual match was moved from Memphis, Tennessee, to Conway due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Warriors travel to Centre on April 2. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix lost to Rhodes, 9-0, on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at Warrior Tennis Courts.
In No. 1 singles, Dasha Safarian of Rhodes (4-3, 3-1 SAA) defeated Eleanor Burks of Hendrix (1-10, 0-4 SAA) in three sets by scores of 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7.
Burks and Greer Ayers won five games in No. 1 doubles.
Rhodes (4-4, 3-1 SAA) won four singles matches in straight sets.
On Thursday, the dual match was moved from Memphis, Tennessee, to Conway due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Warriors travel to Centre on April 2. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.
