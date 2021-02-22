The No. 25 Hendrix College Warriors baseball team had a rough weekend dropping both games of Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders in Birmingham, Alabama.
No. 8 Birmingham-Southern hosted the four games with Centre, who is receiving votes, got into the affair.
BSC and Hendrix kicked things off Saturday morning with a 5-2 Panther victory.
Hendrix struck in the first inning as Rail Gillam singled to center field to knock home Drake Herrera.
From there, both teams sat dormant through the top half of the seventh and then BSC rallied for three runs.
A double by Panther Jack Fleming jump started the rally as he came around on an RBI single by Noah Best.
Best moved to second on a single by Andrew Dutton before scoring on an RBI single to right field by Wes Diamantis.
A force out at home stopped Dutton from scoring BSC’s third run, but it did come around as Cole Steadmon worked a bases-loaded walk.
Herrera brought home Hendrix’s second and final run of the game in the top of the eighth when he singled to center to bring home Zach Marriott, who singled earlier in the inning.
The Panthers plated two more runs in the bottom half of the eighth before Hendrix was shut down in the top of the ninth.
Andy Hammond was the winning pitcher for BSC, giving up two runs (both earned) and one walk on six hits in 7.1 innings. He also struck out four batters.
Jack Hodgins took the loss, giving up three runs, all earned, on five hits in 6.1 innings pitched.
The second game Saturday featured sloppy baseball as both teams combined for seven errors as Centre won 12-5.
Once again, the Warriors struck first and held a 5-4 lead after the conclusion of the sixth inning.
However, Hendrix started going off the rails offensively and defensively as the Warriors were shut out the remainder of the game and the Colonels plated eight runs, with seven of those runs coming in the seventh and eighth innings.
The sloppy play continued in the third game of the series as Centre committed four errors to Hendrix’s one.
Despite the difference in errors, the Warriors still took a 7-4 loss as a four-run third inning by Centre set the table for the rest of the game.
The fourth game was also not too kind to Hendrix as BSC tallied five runs through the first three innings of play.
Hendrix rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth, but that was all it would push across.
The Warriors will have a few days to regroup as they travel Saturday to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on Rhodes.
