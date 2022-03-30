RV/NR Hendrix lost to Ozarks, 8-7 in 13 innings, Tuesday at Warrior Baseball Field. The Warriors fall to 3-1 against the Eagles this season.
Kagen Kennedy batted 3 for 6 with two doubles and two runs scored for Ozarks (7-16). Alex Ray was 3 for 6. Luke Morrison was 3 for 7 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Kris Sloan (2-0) earned the win on the mound with three innings of relief, allowing one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and as many walks.
Jacob Carpentier batted 3 for 6 for Hendrix (21-5), while Adam Bland was 2 for 3. Zach Marriott (three) and Hogan Ralston (one) each hit solo homers to right.
Ralston's 13th-inning dinger to trim his team's deficit to one was the first of his collegiate career. Kyle Kirk hit a triple. Bland and Rail Gilliam each hit a double. Marriott scored twice and drew two walks along with Gilliam, Owen Shaw and Rally Miller.
Jacob Wagner (2-1) suffered the loss for the Warriors, pitching two innings out of the bullpen, giving up two unearned runs on one hit with five strikeouts and a walk.
Wagner, Zach Orlando, Nathan Silva, Jackson Corrigan and Kyle Wellman combined to allow three unearned runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings of relief. Hendrix pitchers totaled 16 strikeouts Tuesday.
The Warriors resume Southern Athletic Association action April 2-3 with a three-game series at No. 2/7 Birmingham-Southern. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is 1 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Hendrix finished 11th overall after the final round of the Natural State Golf Classic, hosted by Division II Harding. The Warriors shot a 656 (326+330) on the par-71, 6,463-yard Red Apple Inn Golf Course.
Hendrix's Lail Shaw came in 61st overall after carding an 83 Tuesday for a two-day total of 163 (80+83). He shot even on 11, 14, 15, 17 and 18 before playing the front nine and birdieing 4 and shooting par on 1, 3 and 5.
The Warriors' Cole Cody fired an 84 for a two-day score of 164 (80+84). He shot even on the first four and all but 14 and 16 on the back nine. Cody shot even on 2, 3 and 5.
Hendrix's Shawn Parker Jr. improved by 11 strokes from Monday, carding a 78 for a two-day total of 167 (89+78). He birdied 11 and shot even on 14, 15, 17 and 18. Parker Jr. shot par on all holes on the front nine except 2 and 9.
The Warriors' Andrew Gaspard carded an 85 Tuesday for a two-round score of 168 (83+85). He shot even on 14 before moving to the front nine and birdieing 4 while shooting par on 1, 2, 5 and 8.
Hendrix's Deqlyn Buttrey shot an 88 for a two-day total of 171 (83+88). He shot even on 10, 13, 14 and 15. Buttrey shot par on 1, 4, 6 and 7.
The Warriors take part in the Rhodes Spring Classic on April 3-4 at Mirimichi Golf Course in Millington, Tennessee.
Women’s Golf
Hendrix's Gianna Miceli finished 30th overall after the final round of the Lee and Joe Duncan Rhodes Invitational on the par-72, 5,609-yard Tunica National course.
Miceli improved by two strokes from Monday, carding a 91 for a two-day score of 184 (93+91).
Miceli takes part in the Southern Athletic Association Championship on April 22-24 at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Atlanta.
