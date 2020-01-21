After recording a sensational, record-breaking season a year ago, Hendrix baseball is receiving national votes in the 2020 D3baseball.com/NCBWA Preseason Top 25 as it was released Tuesday afternoon.
Hendrix earns eight national votes which is equivalent to being ranked No. 42.
Hendrix finished the 2020 season with a 30-14 mark and just missed a chance at an at-large bid into the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
The Warriors finished Southern Athletic Association play with a 15-6 mark, and won their first-ever SAA Regular Season Championship after finishing as co-champions with Birmingham-Southern.
Hendrix opens the 2020 season Feb. 7 down in Grand Prairie, Texas, against No. 22 Texas Lutheran in the 2020 Rusty Greer and Jackie Moore Collegiate Classic.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
The first Top 25 of the regular season will be posted Feb. 25.
The D3baseball.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly.
Full members of NCAA Division III are eligible.
