Hendrix baseball earns top 25 preseason ranking from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

TUSCON, Arizona — Hendrix baseball is ranked 23rd in the first Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's preseason poll for the upcoming 2020 season.
The Warriors earned 222 points to claim the No. 23rd spot.
Birmingham-Southern is the only other Southern Athletic Association school to earn a higher preseason pick than Hendrix at No. 10.
The Warriors carved up a 30-14 mark a season ago.
While the 30 wins marked a program-best, Hendrix also clinched its first-ever SAA Championship.
The Warriors recorded a season with many accolades achieved and records broken.
Most notably, Jack Hodgins, a freshman from Simi Valley, California, carved a 5-1 record on the mound with a 1.98 ERA in 12 appearances.
Hodgins earned All-SAA First Team honors for his success before being named to the D3baseball.com All-South Region First Team, while also earning D3baseball.com Rookie of the Year honors, too.
Andrei Stoyanow earned a team-high seven wins on the mound in 13 appearances in 52.2 innings of action.
At the plate, the freshman hit .255 with 35 hits, 26 runs, 11 doubles, three triples and a home run, while also accounting for 24 RBI and 15 stolen bases on 18 attempts.
Stoyanow was also named the 2019 SAA Newcomer of the Year, while head coach Seans McSheffery was awarded the SAA Coach of the Year after leading Hendrix to an incredible year in just his first season as the head man.
In addition to Hodgins earning first team all-conference honors, Jorge Leon and Juan Pablo Leon were named All-SAA First Team selections as well.
The Warriors open the 2020 season Feb. 7 against (Received Votes) Texas Lutheran from Grand Prairie, Texas, in the 2020 Rusty Greer and Jackie Moore Collegiate Classic.
