ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix has been picked to finish fifth in the inaugural Southern Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, the league office announced Thursday. The Warriors earned 29 points.
Defending SAA Tournament champion Birmingham-Southern garnered all eight first-place votes to secure the top spot in the inaugural SAA baseball preseason poll.
The Panthers earned 64 total points to best second-place Berry, the defending league champion, by 14 points in the ranking.
Rhodes came in third with 48 points, and Centre finished fourth with 43.
Millsaps was voted sixth with 24 points, Oglethorpe seventh with 16 and Sewanee eighth with 14.
The league's head coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-8.
A first-place vote garnered a team eight points, a second-place vote netted it seven points, a third-place vote six, and so forth.
Hendrix opens its season Feb. 8 at Ozarks. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
