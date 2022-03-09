For the second time this season, RV/NR Hendrix broke a school record for runs in Tuesday's 23-17 win over Ozarks. The Warriors won their third-straight game against the Eagles and have averaged 20 runs per game in two meetings this season at Lonnie Qualls Field.
At 14-1, Hendrix continued its best start in program history.
The 23 runs scored tied for 11th most in the country this season. The Warriors' previous high for runs came in a 20-4 win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Feb. 20 at Warrior Baseball Field.
Hogan Ralston ended 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, walk and three runs scored in the win. Juan Pablo Leon batted 3-for-7 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Rail Gilliam, Jacob Carpentier, Joseph Watts and Ryan Kimball each had two hits in the victory.
Both of Watts' hits went out of the ballpark. Gilliam and Adam Bland also went deep.
Watts drove in six, while Bland had five RBI.
Carpentier scored five runs, which tied for second most in the country this season behind the six by Adam Weber of Greensboro against Guilford on March 1. Ralston, Leon and Watts each touched home three times. Bland, Gilliam and Drake Job each scored twice.
Carpentier and Watts each induced three of their team's 14 walks, ninth most in Division III this season.
Bland stole three bases. Carpentier and Kimball each swiped two.
Hendrix jumped out to a 10-1 lead after a Watts solo shot in the top of the fourth inning.
The Warriors' Gunner Hopkins made the start on the mound but took a no decision, allowing seven earned runs on six hits with two walks in three innings. Miles Schluterman (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 innings of relief, giving up five earned runs on as many hits with a strikeout and walk.
Zach Orlando threw two innings of two-hit relief with a pair of strikeouts. Kyle Wellman struck out the side in the ninth, his only inning pitched.
Four different Ozarks (4-7) players batted 3 for 6. Rennie Arjona and Kagen Kennedy each drove in four. William Shumate scored three times.
Easton Rose (0-1) took the loss, pitching just 2.1 innings, surrendering seven runs, four earned, on four hits with two strikeouts, five walks and two wild pitches. Christian Estrada threw an inning of relief, allowing six earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts, four walks and three wild pitches. Connor Rowe pitched two innings out of the bullpen, giving up six runs, four earned, on four hits with four strikeouts, two walks and two wild pitches.
The Eagles committed a school-record nine errors, second most in Division III this season behind 10 by Austin against Eureka on Monday.
Hendrix begins Southern Athletic Association action with a three-game series at Centre on March 12-13. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is set for 11 a.m.
Tennis
Ozarks defeated Hendrix, 5-4, on Tuesday inside Hatcher Tennis Center.
Eric Meyne and Micah Moore of Hendrix (3-5) defeated T.J. Saniseng and Aaron Gambrell of Ozarks (2-5), 8-4, in No. 2 doubles.
In No. 3 doubles, Elijah Pierce and Brayden Bolch dispatched Joshua Wilde and Kao Lenkopane, 8-1, to give the Warriors a 2-1 advantage.
In No. 3 singles, Pierce defeated Hikaru Yamaya in three sets: 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3. In No. 6 singles, Bolch dropped Jan Puvill Fuertes in straight sets: 6-4 and 6-1.
The Warriors continue a homestand of five-straight, non-conference dual matches Friday against Howard Payne. First serve is set for 8 p.m.
