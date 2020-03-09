After falling to the Lynx twice, Hendrix faced No. 12 Rhodes one more time in the series finale Sunday from Memphis, Tennessee.
Jack Hodgins produced his best start of the year, tossing seven innings of shutout baseball, en route to picking up his first victory of the season as Hendrix shut out the Lynx 3-0 Sunday.
Ford Sherrington picked up two RBI and two base hits, while Evan Orren pitched the final two innings of work to pick up his first save of the year.
The Warriors improve to 6-11 on the year with an 1-2 mark in Southern Athletic Association play.
The Warriors return to Conway to take on Centre in a three-game series.
First pitch of Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
Hunt’s complete game leads Warriors softball to third win in two days
After Hendrix carded a pair of complete game performances in the circle by Kendall White and Kourtney Lee Saturday, Jaydan Hunt tossed her first-ever complete game Sunday on just 64 pitches as the Warriors defeated the Sewanee Tigers in six innings to record the three-game sweep from Sewanee, Tennessee.
Hunt struck out four Tigers and picked up her second-ever win.
The Warriors improve to 7-5 on the year with a 4-2 mark in Southern Athletic Association play.
The Warriors return to Warrior Field to take on Birmingham-Southern in a three-game series in Conway.
The first pitch of the doubleheader Saturday is set for noon.
Men’s and women’s track and field take part in Hendrix Alumni Open
Last weekend, fans were able to see Hendrix's track and field teams up close as the Warriors competed inside the confines of Young-Wise Memorial Stadium for the 2020 Hendrix Alumni Open.
The Warriors ultimately carded three first-place finishes after Tyler Rodriguez won the long jump and the triple jump, while Kiersten Huitt beat out several Division II athletes and won the 100-meter hurdles.
Hendrix alumni also competed in the event.
Most notably, Stephen Stearman (alum) won the shot put after carding a 13.91m mark. The hammer throw was Friday at the University of Central Arkansas, while the rest of the events were Saturday.
The Warriors will now travel to Searcy to take part in the Harding Spring Break Multi on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Warriors take part in final day of Beach Bear Classic at UCA
After opening up the program's inaugural season in Alabama last weekend, fans were able to see the Warriors in Conway for the second time in as many days Saturday.
Hendrix battled North Alabama and Central Arkansas in the final day of the 2020 Beach Bear Classic.
The Warriors forfeited the No. 2 pairing in both matches on the day and ultimately fell to the Lions and Beach Bears by a score of 5-0.
The Warriors have now competed against three NCAA Division I teams in program history and out of its eight total matches, have faced Division I teams in five of those.
One day after making history and winning the first match in program history, Grace Turner and Caroline Garlington narrowly fell against UCA in the No. 3 spot, 21-16, in the opening match before falling in the second match 21-9.
The Warriors hit the road to Montgomery, Alabama, to take part in the 2020 Huntingdon Hawks Beach Bash.
Hendrix will battle Reinhardt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Huntingdon at 3 p.m.
