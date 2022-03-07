Receiving votes/not ranked Hendrix split a doubleheader with DePauw on Sunday to win the three-game series.
R.J. Thomas' squad dropped the first contest, 9-6, before rebounding for an 8-6 victory, improving to 12-1 at Warrior Baseball Field.
At 13-1, Hendrix continued its best start in program history.
Softball
Hendrix extended its overall win streak to 11 and completed a three-game sweep of Sewanee following an 8-1 victory on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action at Warrior Softball Field. The Warriors have won 30-straight games over the Tigers and are 17-0 at home during that stretch.
In his first season guiding Hendrix (13-1, 6-0 SAA), Mark Suire has the Warriors off to their best start in program history. The Warriors are tied with Belhaven for the longest active win streak in the country.
Hendrix grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the second inning when Kelsey Sample scored on a passed ball, three batters after a Hannah Fewell sacrifice fly.
In the top of the third, Sewanee (2-14, 1-3 SAA) threatened to take the lead with runners in scoring position and nobody out, but Hailey Johnston came out of the bullpen and struck out Maggie Willis before inducing a groundout double play with the bases loaded, as no damage was done. In the bottom of the frame, the Warriors stretched their lead to 4-1 with a Sample RBI double and Andie Houser RBI single.
Hendrix blew the game open with a three-run fourth. Gabby Naples scored from third when Avery Colclaser stole second. Savannah Shaw drove in a run when she reached base on a fielding error by Michaela Walker, her second and the team's second of three miscues in the inning. A Kinsey Bryant RBI double made the score 7-1.
A Betty Wolfe RBI double in the fifth increased the Warriors' upper hand to seven.
Hendrix's Makayla Ragland made the start in the circle but was credited with a no decision, allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks in two innings. Johnston (6-0) earned the win with four innings of two-hit relief, striking out one and walking one in the process. In the seventh inning, Wolfe made her first collegiate appearance in the circle and retired the side, fanning the first two batters faced.
Walker (1-9) was tagged with the loss, giving up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts and walks in three innings pitched.
The Tigers tied a season-high by committing five errors.
The Warriors conclude a seven-game homestand when they host the Hendrix Invitational March 12-13. On Saturday, Hendrix faces Mississippi University for Women at 11 a.m. and Ozarks at 1:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Hendrix defeated Berry, 5-0, and NAIA member Mobile, 3-2, on Sunday on their final day of the Badger Classic, hosted by Division II Spring Hill, at Gulf Beach Place. The Warriors conclude the tournament 4-0.
Hendrix (4-2) takes part in the UMHBeach Tournament, hosted by Mary-Hardin Baylor, March 11-12. The Warriors face NAIA member Ottawa on the first day of the tournament at 6 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix's Spencer Dorfneilsen and Nick Quarles combined for nine goals in their team's 15-8 win over Huntingdon on Sunday at Samford Stadium. The Warriors won their third-straight game against the Hawks.
Hendrix (3-2) head coach Jordan Drumheller earned a win in his first try over Huntingdon (2-4) head coach Andrew Carey, for whom he was an assistant for two seasons (2012-13).
Dorfneilsen and Quarles scored the first two goals of the game with assists by Alec Davis and Maximus LaMendola, respectively. Dorfneilsen tickled the twine with 29 seconds left in the first quarter, leading to a 5-2 advantage for the Warriors after 15 minutes of play.
Dorfneilsen scored consecutive goals in a four-minute span late in the second quarter, propelling his team to an 11-3 edge at intermission. Hendrix scored nine-straight goals between the first and second quarters.
The Warriors' largest advantage of the second half, 12-3, came 32 seconds into the third period when Ethan Austin found the back of the net.
Davis and Klaus Rowan each scored two goals in the win.
LaMendola ended with a game-high three assists, while Dorfneilsen, Quarles and Davis each had two.
Dorfneilsen totaled a game-high 13 shots, including five on frame. He also picked up seven ground balls.
Ian Domeika (3-2) went the distance between the pipes and made seven saves in the win.
Hendrix held edges in ground balls (33-16) and shots (62-28). The Warriors were 20 of 21 on clears.
Ian Bruggeman scored four goals in the loss. He had 12 shots, with seven on goal. Brennon Madonia picked up eight ground balls.
Tyler Daigle (2-4) played the first half in net and took the loss, making six saves. Jesse Thomas played the final 30 minutes and recorded 11 stops.
The Warriors face UMass Boston on the campus of Southwestern at 6 p.m. March 17.
Women’s Lacrosse
Piedmont defeated Hendrix, 15-8, on Sunday at the Walker Athletic Complex.
The Warriors grabbed a 2-1 lead with 7:17 left in the first quarter after Lilah Biggers (eight) beat Kellianne Schlosser. Biggers assisted on the first Hendrix (0-3) score, which came from Brenna Kuenzi (one).
The Lady Lions responded with six-straight goals to take a 7-2 advantage less than a minute into the third quarter.
The Warriors countered with three-consecutive goals and six of the next seven. Biggers and Lillian Sonner each tickled the twine twice during the stretch. Biggers' third goal of the day tied the contest at eight with 9:20 left in the game. However, Piedmont (3-3) closed the final 5:29 with seven-unanswered goals.
Lindley Ward ended with six goals and an assist for the Lady Lions. Merryn Bumpass and Aly Reece each had a hat trick.
Schlosser (3-3) went the distance between the pipes and made two saves.
Biggers finished with a hat trick and an assist. Kuenzi and Sonner each scored a pair of goals.
Hendrix's Bri McDonough and Alexis Williams picked up three ground balls apiece.
Kuenzi had five draw controls and Sonner three.
Williams (0-3) played the entire match in net and made 10 saves.
Hendrix resumes Southern Athletic Association action Friday at Rhodes, with a scheduled 4 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.