No. 5 seed and RV/RV Hendrix faces No. 4 seed Oglethorpe on Thursday in the first game for each team in the Birmingham-Southern Pod in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament, the league office announced Monday.
First pitch at Striplin Field is noon.
The pod round is a double elimination tournament. The pod hosted by top seed and No. 3/3 Birmingham-Southern includes Hendrix, Oglethorpe and No. 8 seed Sewanee.
The winner of the Hendrix/Oglethorpe game faces the winner of Thursday's Birmingham-Southern/Sewanee contest at 11 a.m. Friday. The loser of each game Thursday plays in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The winner of the Birmingham-Southern pod faces the winner of the Berry pod in a best two-of-three series May 7 and 8 at the highest remaining seed to determine the SAA Tournament champion.
The Warriors are 2-0 all-time against the Stormy Petrels in the SAA Tournament, with one win coming at a neutral site.
In 2016, No. 2 seed Hendrix ousted No. 6 seed Oglethorpe, 11-6, at Warrior Baseball Field.
In 2013, No. 5 seed Hendrix defeated No. 7 seed Oglethorpe, 6-2, in the first game of the tournament for both squads at Twenty Field on the campus of Millsaps.
Men’s Tennis
No. 8 seed Hendrix faces top seed and No. 33 ranked Sewanee on Friday in the SAA Tournament quarterfinals, the league office announced Monday. The tournament is held at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The winner of the Hendrix/Sewanee dual match faces the winner of Friday's dual match between No. 4 seed Birmingham-Southern and No. 5 seed Rhodes on Saturday in the semifinals.
All dual matches start at 9 a.m.
In No. 1 singles, Hendrix's Agustin Kalinowski is 13-4 overall, including 5-2 against league foes. He is 9-1 in his last 10 matches. Brayden Bolch is 6-4 in No. 6 singles.
Kalinowski and Eric Meyne are 11-4 overall, including 4-3 in the SAA, as the Warriors' top pair. They are 7-3 in their last 10 matches. Kalinowski and Micah Moore are 2-0 in No. 1 doubles.
Women’s Tennis
No. 8 seed Hendrix faces top seed and No. 7 ranked Sewanee on Friday in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals, the league office announced Monday.
The tournament is held at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The winner of the Hendrix/Sewanee dual match faces the winner of Friday's dual match between No. 4 seed Centre and No. 5 seed Millsaps on Saturday in the semifinals.
All dual matches start at 1 p.m.
Hendrix's Eleanor Burks is 8-6 overall in No. 1 singles, including 6-3 in her last nine matches.
Burks and Greer Ayers are 5-5 in their last 10 matches as the Warriors' top pair. Emma Self and Avery Stephens are 8-5 overall, including 6-4 in their last 10, as the No. 2 pair.
