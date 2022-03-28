No. 25/NR Hendrix lost to Oglethorpe, 5-4, on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game, Southern Athletic Association series. The Warriors lost for just the third time in 17 games at Warrior Baseball Field and dropped consecutive contests for the first time all season.
Hendrix (21-4, 6-3 SAA) took a 4-3 advantage with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Rail Gilliam produced a RBI single, followed by a RBI from Jacob Carpentier on a fielding error by Mason Pearcy to tie the affair at three. A Juan Pablo Leon sacrifice fly plated Gilliam to give R.J. Thomas' squad a one-run upper hand.
The Stormy Petrels countered with a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings. A Shota Barbeau RBI single tied the contest. Will Arnold's RBI double proved to be the game-winner.
Barbeau ended 3 for 5 at the plate. Arnold drove in three and scored twice.
Grant Guinther (4-1) picked up the win with two innings of relief, allowing one hit with a walk and wild pitch. Will Marconi (2) earned the save with an inning of hitless relief while striking out one.
Reigning SAA Pitcher of the Week David Blackburn (5-1) suffered the loss, giving up five earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.
Hendrix concludes a four-game homestand Tuesday against Ozarks, looking to win for the fifth-straight time in the series and fourth this season. First pitch is 5 p.m.
Track and Field
Hendrix competed in the Dan Veach Invitational, hosted by Division II Southern Arkansas at Mulerider Track and Field Complex.
The Warriors' Ashton McAnally won the pole vault after clearing 3.20 meters. Connor Escajeda finished second in the 400-meter in 49.48 seconds, while Cooper Elliott was eighth in 51.88 seconds.
Reigning SAA Field Athlete of the Week Ethan Armour took third in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.20 seconds and eighth in the discus after a throw of 35.62 meters. Escajeda was fourth in the 200-meter in a time of 22.42 seconds. Storm Skyrme was eighth in the 1,500-meter in 4:33.82, while Michael Miller was ninth in 4:34.08. Reece Forrest was eighth in the 5,000-meter in 19:19.08. Skyrme took ninth in the 800 meters in 2:08.86.
The Warriors' Madelyn Klinkerman, the reigning SAA Field Athlete of the Week, placed second in the discus after a throw of 36.39 meters, while Alivia Allen took fifth after a toss of 35.59 meters. Klinkerman took third in the hammer after a throw of 41.83 meters, while Allen was sixth with a toss of 32.21 meters. Allen was seventh in the shot put after a throw of 10.43 meters.
Hendrix's Victoria Ortega was third in the 5,000-meter in 21:29.85 and ninth in the 1,500-meter in 5:43.07. Rachel Woppman was seventh in the 100-meter hurdle in a time of 19.95 seconds. Olivia Gonzalez came in ninth in the 800 meters in 3:47.53.
Hendrix takes part in the Bison Invitational on April 9, hosted by Division II Harding, starting at 9 a.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix defeated Oglethorpe, 11-6, on Sunday in SAA action at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. The Warriors won their eighth-consecutive contest in the series.
Alec Davis and Brandon Barnes each scored a hat trick and had an assist in the win. With an assist from Nick Quarles, Davis reached 100-career points on his second goal, coming at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter, to put Hendrix (5-4, 1-1 SAA) up 6-2.
Quarles ended with two goals and an assist. Spencer Dorfneilsen had a goal and assist. Klaus Rowan and Joshua Kee also found the back of the net. Maximus LaMendola tied a career-high with five assists. Dorfneilsen and Hunter Holden each picked up seven ground balls. Holden and Patrick Dellinger caused five turnovers apiece.
Reigning SAA Defensive Player of the Week Ian Domeika (5-4) went the distance between the pipes and made five saves in the win.
The Warriors held edges in shots (65-17), shots on goal (40-11) and ground balls (36-25). The Stormy Petrels committed 38 turnovers, compared to just 15 by Hendrix. The Warriors were 31 of 34 on clears, while Oglethorpe (5-7, 0-3 SAA) was 17 of 30.
Richard Bedgood IV tallied a hat trick in defeat. Carsen Van Note picked up six ground balls.
Addison Irwin (5-7) played the entire game in net and recorded 29 stops in the loss.
The Orange and Black snapped a five-game losing streak on Crafton-Faulkner Field.
Hendrix's final home game in the regular season is noon Saturday against Birmingham-Southern.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix's Lilah Biggers scored five goals in her team's 21-7 loss to Berry on Saturday in SAA action at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
Abby Sprayberry ended with six goals for the Vikings, while Adrienna Van Soelen added five and Haley Larsen three. Alexa Medor and Annakate Estock each had three assists. Sprayberry picked up five ground balls. Larson recorded 11 draw controls.
Ally Washburn (6-2) made six saves in the first 56:36 in net for Berry (8-2, 2-1 SAA) before giving way to Kristina Jones for the final 3:24.
Lillian Sonner and Zoe Mojaver each tickled the twine for the Warriors. Sonner had two assists, and Brenna Kuenzi netted one. Biggers picked up seven ground balls, while Cassidy Salyer, Bri McDonough, Chandler Dunn and Kelsey Korb recorded three apiece. Kuenzi had five draw controls.
Salyer (0-3) went the distance between the pipes for Hendrix (0-9, 0-4 SAA) and made eight stops.
Berry was 17 of 18 on clears. The Warriors were 11 of 18.
Hendrix hosts Dallas at noon on April 3.
