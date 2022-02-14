Hendrix picked up its third-straight win over Millsaps following an 81-58 victory Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action, the final regular-season game for five Warriors — Jack Eaton, Sean Coman, Seth Stanley, Carl Fitch and Alex Conrad — inside Grove Gymnasium.
Hendrix (15-9, 8-5 SAA), which is locked into the third-seed for the upcoming SAA Tournament, ends the regular season 8-2 on Garrison Court, having won the last three by an average of 18.7 points per game.
The Warriors scored their largest margin of victory against Millsaps (4-19, 2-11 SAA), which fell to 0-10 in true road games, since another 23-point win (94-71) on Jan. 11, 2019.
Stanley, Tyler Deithloff and Darvis Rasberry Jr. each tallied 11 points. Deithloff shot 5 of 8 overall. Rasberry Jr. had a game-high nine rebounds.
Stanley scored five-straight points for his team in the first three minutes of the game, becoming just the seventh player in program history to surpass 1,600-career points.
Conrad finished with 10 points, shooting 5 of 7 inside the arc. Fitch had eight points and as many boards.
Hendrix shot 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from the field in the first 20 minutes to lead 39-23 at intermission.
The Warriors finished 46.3 percent (31 of 67) from the floor overall, 33.3 percent (9 of 27) from 3 and 83.3 percent (10 of 12) from the foul line.
Cameron Williams had 16 points, going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, in the loss. Doug Watson and Brock Brown each recorded 10 points. Watson shot 6 of 7 from the stripe.
The Majors shot 32.7 percent (17 of 52) overall, 38.9 percent (7 of 18) from distance and 81 percent (17 of 21) from the stripe.
Hendrix concludes the regular season Tuesday at Rhodes. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Hendrix snapped an eight-game losing streak to Millsaps and six-game skid in Southern Athletic Association games following Sunday's 61-58 win, the final game for the Warriors' Rachel Woppman, Caroline Wendt and Zoe Mojaver inside Grove Gymnasium.
Kennedi Burns tied for a game-high with 17 points, one of four Warriors in double figures, on 6 of 9 shooting and a 4 of 4 clip from the free throw line. Madi Pierce had 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Alicia McCloria followed with 13 points, going 5 of 8 from the charity stripe. Blysse Harmon added 10 points and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.
An Andrea Rayford basket in the paint with 42 seconds to go cut the Millsaps (9-14, 4-8 SAA) deficit to three, but the Majors were unable to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt with 0.1 seconds on the clock.
Hendrix shot 34.5 percent (19 of 55) overall and 33.3 percent (6 of 18) from 3. The Warriors attempted 27 free throws, making 17.
Rayford ended with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting inside the arc and a 3 of 3 effort at the stripe. Devan Caldwell had 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting and a 3 of 5 mark from beyond the arc.
Millsaps shot 42.6 percent (20 of 47) overall, 29.4 percent (5 of 17) from deep and 68.4 percent (13 of 19) from the foul line.
Hendrix concludes the regular season Tuesday at RV/No. 24 Rhodes. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Baseball
Hendrix completed a season-opening sweep of Dallas following Sunday's 15-3 win.
Hendrix pounded out 12 hits. Nine Warriors had at least one RBI, while 10 touched home at least once.
David Blackburn (1-0) picked up the win on the mound after tossing five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Kyle Wellman, John Henry Fowler, Will Graves and Zach Orlando combined for four hitless innings of relief. Wellman and Graves each fanned two.
Four Crusaders had one hit apiece. Three Dallas (0-3) players each drove in a run. David Saldana scored twice.
The Crusaders' Ryan Flores (0-1) was chased from the game after just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering three runs, two earned, and giving up five walks.
Dallas used five relief pitchers. Cortez Saenz threw 2.1 innings of relief, allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.
The Crusaders committed three errors.
Hendrix travels to Ozarks on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix's Emma Self played her first collegiate doubles and singles matches Friday against NAIA member John Brown inside Hatcher Tennis Center. The result: 2-0.
The Warriors travel to Webster on Feb. 18. First serve is set for 4 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Hendrix's Agustin Kalinowski played his first collegiate doubles and singles matches Friday against NCAA Division II Dallas Baptist inside Hatcher Tennis Center. The result: 2-0.
The Warriors travel to Webster on Feb. 18. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.