Berry defeated Hendrix, 59-50, Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action inside the Cage Center.
Chase Ellis scored 15 points for the Vikings on 4 of 8 shooting, including a 2 of 4 mark beyond the arc and 5 of 6 effort at the foul line. Austin Brooks had 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting inside the arc to go along with nine rebounds.
Berry (17-2, 8-1 SAA) shot 40.4 percent (21 of 52) overall, 27.8 percent (5 of 18) from 3 and 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the charity stripe.
The Warriors' Seth Stanley ended with a game-high 19 points, as four of his five made baskets came from deep. He also shot 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Jonathan Ryan followed up with seven points for Hendrix (13-9, 6-5 SAA). Carl Fitch and Alex Conrad each grabbed six rebounds.
The Warriors shot 34 percent (18 of 53) overall and attempted 14 free throws, making nine.
In a game that featured 10 ties and four lead changes, Hendrix's largest lead of four points came twice in the first half.
The Warriors and Vikings were tied at 25 at intermission, but Berry scored the first seven points of the second half to lead for good. Hendrix trimmed a 17-point margin to five following a 12-0 run in the span of 3:16.
Ryan scored five-straight points during the stretch, and Jack Eaton made the second of two free throws to cut his team's deficit to 53-48 with 3:56 to play, but the Warriors would get no closer.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium for its next two games, starting Friday against Birmingham-Southern at 8 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Berry defeated Hendrix, 54-46, Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action inside the Cage Center.
Sarah Wright scored 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including a 3 of 6 clip from 3, for the Vikings. Kristin Hunt added 10 points. Kennedy Moore pulled down 12 rebounds.
Berry (14-7, 8-2 SAA) shot 35.7 percent (20 of 56) overall, 27.8 percent (5 of 18) from beyond the arc and 47.4 percent from the foul line after missing 10 free throws (9 of 19).
Alicia McCloria tied a game-high with 13 points for the Warriors.
Caroline Wendt narrowly missed a double-double performance for Hendrix (7-13, 1-8 SAA) after totaling nine points and a game-high 10 boards. She shot 4 of 5 inside the arc.
Madi Pierce chipped in nine points for the Orange and Black. Blysse Harmon grabbed seven rebounds and Pierce five.
Hendrix shot 30.9 percent (17 of 55) overall, totaled 12 assists on 17 made field goals and outrebounded the Vikings 45-35, including 15-10 on the offensive glass, leading to 11 second chance points.
The Warriors built an 11-8 edge after 10 minutes and 24-22 advantage at intermission after holding Berry to just 24.1 percent (7 of 29) shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Hendrix converted 45.5 percent (5 of 11) from the floor in the first quarter.
The Warriors return to Grove Gymnasium for their next two games, starting Friday against Birmingham-Southern at 6 p.m.
Tennis
NCAA Division II Ouachita Baptist defeated Hendrix, 8-1, on Saturday inside the Hatcher Tennis Center.
The Warriors' No. 1 doubles team of Eleanor Burks and Greer Ayers defeated the Tigers' Makeilah Turner and Clarisa Valenzuela, 8-6.
Burks won the first set of her match at No. 1 singles, 7-5.
Ayden Huckleberry won two games in the first set and three games in the second of her No. 6 singles match for Hendrix (0-1). Emma Self won two games in each of the first and second sets in No. 3 singles.
Ouachita Baptist (2-1) won five singles matches in straight sets.
The Warriors host NAIA member John Brown on Feb. 11 starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.