Admittedly, I haven’t made it out to Hendrix College’s Grove Gymnasium as much as I would have liked to this basketball season.
But, I took in my first game Sunday afternoon as the Warriors men’s basketball team beat the Birmingham-Southern College Panthers in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament Quarterfinals.
I’ve stated this in a column about the Hendrix football team and the atmosphere at those games, but there is something unique and great about taking in a game at Grove Gymnasium.
I don’t know if it was the acoustics of Grove Gymnasium or the amount of people packed into the smaller space, but it was truly a great atmosphere.
But, the crowd definitely helped build the atmosphere.
And, it helped that the game was a tournament game and the first tournament contest Hendrix hosted, but I would implore one to take in a game next season when the Warriors roll around to getting basketball season going.
The game was entertaining for the most part. It did get out of hand at times with Hendrix gaining a large advantage, but the Panthers pulled close toward the end.
And, the game didn’t really get into what is commonly called “garbage time” with one team fouls to try to get into the game.
The Warriors men’s basketball team has had a great season and it is continuing this weekend in Danville, Kentucky.
With games against Berry and a possible trip to the SAA Tournament Finals and the DIII tournament at the end of the season, the Warriors are still a team to watch.
Switching gears, the end of high school basketball season is coming up soon.
Regional tournaments are being played this week, while state tournament contests loom next week.
Several Faulkner County teams should have a shot at the state tournament and some teams may even contend for the state title in Hot Springs.
Switching gears for the final time, UCA athletics is about to have one of its biggest weekends of the year on campus coming March 6-8.
Baseball and softball begin conference play, beach volleyball is hosting the Beach Bear Classic, both basketball teams end their regular seasons and football is gearing up.
It will be a busy Saturday on the UCA campus, one that is being marketed as “Bear Crawl.”
Softball kicks things off that day at 11 a.m., while beach volleyball starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by Sugar Bears basketball at 1 p.m., Bears basketball at 3 p.m., another beach volleyball match at 4:30 p.m. and baseball rounding out the day at 6 p.m.
If one attends the softball game at 11 a.m., a credential will be given out to receive giveaways for the other events throughout the day.
Those giveaways include: a hot cocoa/coffee bar (softball), sunglasses (women’s basketball), popcorn bar (men’s basketball), blankets (beach volleyball) and hot dog and drink (baseball).
But, if you attend softball, you can miss one event and will still be eligible to receive the giveaways.
The Bear Crawl can begin at women’s basketball where you have to purchase a ticket, but admission is free to baseball.
If one attends four out of five events, you will qualify for a Comfort Colors T-shirt.
It will surely make for a busy day for all involved, but it’s a good day for sports fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.